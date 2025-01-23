In Greece, world-renowned ancient sites ⁠– some featuring in the greatest tales of all time, the Greek myths ⁠– carpet the country. With every layer excavated, another civilization is revealed. And the architecture and artifacts created to honor the gods – Athena, Poseidon, Apollo and Zeus, to name just a few – remain ready for us to marvel at and explore.

If you want to see some of Greece’s most incredible ancient ruins, here is where to find them.

Left: The Parthenon looms over Athens and makes for the city’s most iconic view. Shutterstock Right: Admire the famous caryatids of the Erechtheion. Jolanta Wojcicka/Shutterstock

1. Acropolis, Athens

It’s one of the most visually familiar ancient sites in the world. And even so, your first glimpse of the Acropolis will take your breath away. Crowned by the Parthenon, this sacred rock and natural fortress is visible from almost everywhere in central Athens. Its monuments and sanctuaries of Pentelic marble gleam in the midday sun and gradually take on a honey hue as the sun sinks, while at night they stand beautifully illuminated, a sentinel above the city. On the southern slopes, a fabulous modern museum provides an intimate view of the Acropolis’ key treasures.

Highlights of the Acropolis site include the Parthenon (meaning “virgin’s apartment”), which is dedicated to the goddess Athena Parthenos, as well as the Odeon of Herodes Atticus and the Erechtheion.

Popularly known as the Herodeon, the Odeon of Herodes Atticus is a 5000-seat amphitheater hugging the southwestern slopes of the Acropolis. The best way to experience the theater is by attending a performance. The Athens Epidaurus Festival stages drama, music and dance shows here between June and August, and occasionally there are blockbuster pop concerts and other events.

Planning tip: You will never have the Acropolis to yourself, but there are some tactics to avoid the worst of the crowds. Arrive at 8am as soon as the site opens (it will also be cooler then) or late in the day. Note that the site’s southeast entrance, near Akropoli metro station, tends to be less crowded. You’ll have to visit the official ticket site to book a timed entry slot (it’s required).

Left: The Terrace of the Lions is the famous symbol of archaeological site of Delos. Shutterstock Right: See the incredible ancient ruins on the island of Delos. Shutterstock

2. Ancient Delos, Cyclades

The Cyclades fulfill their collective name (kyklos means circle) by encircling the sacred island of Delos. The mythical birthplace of twins Apollo and Artemis, splendid Ancient Delos was a shrine turned sacred treasury and commercial center. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the most important archaeological sites in Greece. If you cast your imagination wide to transform this sprawling ruin into the magnificent city it once was, it’s not difficult to imagine Ancient Delos in all its original splendor.

The key areas to explore are the Sanctuary of Apollo, the spiritual heart of the complex, to the left of the ferry dock. Two large stoas (colonnaded porticos) lined the Sacred Way leading to the Propylaea, the monumental entrance to a complex of magnificent temples and treasuries. Three temples to Apollo stood side by side, facing a colossal 9m-high (29½ft-high) statue of the god. Also within the compound is the Artemision, containing the Temple of Artemis.

Beyond here is the crowd-pleasing Terrace of the Lions. These proud marble beasts were offerings from the people of Naxos, presented to Delos in the 7th century BCE to guard the Sacred Lake (drained since 1925 to prevent malarial mosquito-breeding) where Leto gave birth to her twins.

Planning tip: While many significant finds from Delos are in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, the island’s museum retains an interesting collection, including the originals of many of the frescoes, mosaics and statues that were removed from the site and replaced with in-situ replicas.

Crete’s most incredible ancient site is the Palace of Knossos. Georgios Tsichlis/Shutterstock

3. Palace of Knossos, Crete

Crete’s must-see historical attraction is the Palace of Knossos. Knossos’ first palace (1900 BCE) was destroyed by an earthquake around 1700 BCE and rebuilt with a grander and more sophisticated design. It was partially leveled again between 1500 and 1450 BCE, then inhabited for another 50 years before finally burning down.

Knossos was mainly excavated between 1900 and 1930 by British archaeologist Sir Arthur Evans. His reconstruction methods remain controversial, with many modern archaeologists believing that he sacrificed accuracy to his overly vivid imagination.

Planning tip: To beat the crowds and avoid the heat, get to Knossos either at 8am or after 3pm. Skip the ticket booth by buying tickets online. We recommend vsiting the site together with the Heraklion Archaeological Museum to get a full understanding of the site; reduced combination tickets to both attractions are available.

Left: Travel to Delphi to see the remains of its ancient theater. Shutterstock Right: See the Sanctuary of Athena at Delphi. Getty Images

4. Delphi

Cicero wrote that the oracle at Delphi would never have been so famous and “so crowded with offerings from peoples and kings of every land” if its prophecies hadn’t been time-tested. Today, the ancient site once again draws tens of thousands of modern-day devotees annually. As the original pilgrims did, start your visit at the circular Classical-era Tholos of Athena Pronea, southeast of the ancient site. Delphi’s most-photographed monument dates to 380 BCE; it was here that the faithful offered a sacrifice. Afterwards, they would purify themselves at the nearby Castalian Spring, where today you can quench your thirst at a fountain.

Entering the main site, you’ll follow the stone-paved Sacred Way, which winds its way uphill through the site. Stepping into the Sanctuary of Apollo, you can see numerous treasuries gifted by nations and city-states in gratitude for receiving Pythia’s counsel. Visually, the most impressive is the Athenian Treasury, built of fine Parian marble in the late 6th or early 5th century BCE. But the most significant is the Temple of Apollo, a 4th-century BCE Doric pavilion where an enormous statue of Apollo stood, and invaluable votive offerings were kept. Pythia is thought to have delivered her prophecies, as relayed to her from Apollo, in a chamber beneath.

As you survey the temple, remember the Delphic maxims “know thyself” and ”nothing in excess,” which were inscribed on a vestibule within.

In the Valley of the Gods, you’ll be where the Olympic Games began. Getty Images

5. Ancient Olympia

Most famous for being the birthplace of the Olympic Games, the Valley of the Gods, as it’s known, is proud to have boasted the original ancient Olympic stadium. One of the largest ancient sites in Greece, this is where, from 776 BCE on, the best-known sporting event took place every four years – and continues to this day. It’s nestled in what’s known as the Alfios Valley and spread out across the rivers of Alpheus (the largest in the Peloponnese) and Kladhios.

Every four years for more than 1100 years, until their abolition by Emperor Theodosius I in 393 CE, the Olympic Games took place in Olympia’s ancient stadium. It’s one of Greece's most poignant ancient sites, in addition from the site of the Nemean Games. Over time, earthquakes have slowly eroded the structures and little remains of the temples and athletic facilities – but it’s still possible to wander around what’s left of the original stadium, entered by a stone archway, and imagine the cheers of the crowds.

You don’t need to be a connoisseur of Greek history to appreciate the historical importance of the Olympic site. Its country surroundings and stillness lend it enough reverence to be appreciated as a destination in its own right.

This article is adapted from the 16th edition of Lonely Planet’s Greece guidebook, published in June 2023.