Welcome to Naxos
Naxos was a cultural centre of Classical Greece and Byzantium, and Venetian and Frankish influences also left their mark. Its high mountains form rain clouds, and consequently Naxos is more fertile and green than most of the other Cyclades islands. It produces olives, grapes, figs, citrus fruit, corn and potatoes. Mt Zeus (also known as Mt Zas; 1004m) is the Cyclades’ highest peak and is the central focus of the island’s mountainous interior, where you will find enchanting villages such as Halki and Apiranthos.
Top experiences in Naxos
Naxos activities
Mykonos Catamaran Sailing Tour
Captain Michael, owner and highly experienced skipper of the catamaran, will welcome you in Ornos Bay, the starting point (a well sheltered bay south of Mykonos Town).After the traditional safety briefing, we hoist the sails up (we always prefer hoisting the sails rather than listening to the engines!) to enjoy an hour of a smooth and safe sailing on the unbelievable blue waters of the Aegean Sea . We reach first the south end of Delos and 20 minutes later the turquoise waters of Rhenia island.After a first relaxing, swimming, snorkelling stop in an unspoiled cove, we sail to another beautiful cove with crystal clear waters where we serve our delicious full fresh meal (cooked live on board by the chef/sailor!)Based on natural Greek ingredients, our 7 dishes menu includes salads, starters, grilled prawns, calamaris cooked in white wine sauce, meat and vegetables "saute" on balsamic vinegar... the best meal ever served on a boat in Mykonos! The open-bar is included (sodas, water, beer, white wine).After a last swim, it will be time to sail back to Mykonos, enjoying a nice view of Paros and Naxos on the way.According to the weather, we can also do on request a third short stop in front of the site of Delos where you can take pictures of the archaeological site from the catamaran. If you wish, we can then hire an official guide able to explain you everything about the history and the mythology of Delos.If it's too windy, enjoy an alternative itinerary where you sail along the south coast of Mykonos visiting some of the famous beaches of the island. Everything is included in the rates except the transfer to Ornos Bay (we can arrange it at a very reasonable price with our partner who runs AC buses, if it's convenient for you)
Delphi, Arachova and Monastery Tour from Athens
After being picked up from your Athens hotel, enjoy the scenic journey through Thebes’ picturesque valleys and cotton fields as your expert guide shares tales of the Ancient Greeks. Traveling by air-conditioned coach, your first brief stop is Levadia, a town famous for its trade in beautiful brightly colored carpets.At midday, stare in amazement as your coach arrives at the foot of Mt Parnassos where the sanctuary of Delphi lies. The sanctuary, known as the Temple of Apollo, served as the site for the worship of the god Apollo after he was said to have slain a dragon who lived there.As you walk around the UNESCO-listed archaeological site with your guide, pass by Castalia Spring and see famous monuments such as the Athenian Treasury, the theater and the Sacred Way that, in ancient times, was lined with treasuries and statues that were gifted by city states to honor Apollo and to demonstrate their stature and wealth.Next, head inside Delphi Archeological Museum with your guide. This treasure trove consists of 15 rooms that house countless artifacts and awe-inspiring exhibits including the frieze of the Treasury of the Siphnians, the Sphinx of Naxos, the Statue of Antinous and the famous bronze Charioteer of Delphi.After exploring the museum, return to the coach and continue to the scenic mountain village of Arachova. Known for its hand-woven rugs, quilts and carpets, Arachova is also famous for its delicious wine and cheese. Enjoy your time at your leisure, perhaps stopping for a refreshing drink in a cafe or trying out some of the delicious local delicacies at one of the restaurants (own expense).Meet back up with your guide, and cool off in your air-conditioned coach as you travel to the UNESCO-listed Saint Lucas Monastery. Built in the 11th century during the Byzantine period, Saint Lucas Monastery is home to a series of intricate mosaics that decorate its cathedral, making it one of the finest monuments of Byzantine architecture in the entire country.Your tour ends in the early evening when arriving back at your Athens hotel after a relaxing coach ride.
Round-Trip Helicopter Transfer Between Santorini and Greek Islands
Book a helicopter flight to the most popular Greek islands and locations. Indicative Available Destinations: Mykonos: White buildings, turquoise skies and tanned bodies lining golden sandy beaches. The most popular Greek Island in the Aegean Sea is all about energy and attracts a diverse and upscale crowd that thrives on its stylish nightlife. During the day some privacy can be had in the more secluded north beaches, but the south beaches are all party. Ski, jet-ski, windsurf, horseback ride, parasail or just save up your energy for the evening ahead. Crete: Visit the beaches of Elounda and Agios Nikolaos Ios: Hillside clusters of blue-roofed white buildings, an amphitheater, golden beaches that spill into the sapphire sea. The spindly windmills of Ios are like something from a storybook, and a visit to the Tomb of Homer (yep, that Homer) is an exercise in awed contemplation. When the sun goes down, party it up at one of Ios’ many electrifying nightspots. Folegandros: Explore the most charming town of the Aegean Naxos: See the island of Naxos, a unique blend of ancient ruins and beach culture. The largest of the Cycladic Islands, Naxos is the childhood home of none other than Zeus, king of the gods. Hike over a causeway to Palatia, where the Portara, a stone gateway to an ancient temple that no longer exists, stands alone, the symbol of the island. At sunset, the views of the island, and the sea beyond, are breathtaking.Read lessParos: There are beaches for everyone on Paros—families, partiers, watersports enthusiasts, honeymooners. Anyone can find their perfect stretch of golden sand. The same breeze that rustles orange and pomegranate trees will power your kitesurfing or windsurfing session.
All inclusive day sailing tour from Naxos to the small cyclades
Meet us at the boat, in Naxos main marina, just in front of Vodafone shortly before 8h30am. After a short safety briefing, we will set sail to the south of Naxos and the small cyclades. On our way there, a light breakfast will be served with some fruit juices and locally handmade biscuits. Our first stop is the best location depending on the weather for snorkeling. When everybody is ready, we will sail again to our next stop. While you are swimming, snorkeling or just relaxing, we will cook our lunch. We usually do a nice barbecue with a fresh greek salad and some fresh fruits for dessert. Depending on the weather, we might change anchorage for dessert, just to explore another spot! If we are lucky enough to cross the path of dolphins, we will sail with them as much as we can, even if it means re-routing our trip for a few minutes. After lunch, we will start our return journey with an ultimate stop on the west coast of Naxos where we will have a last refreshing dive. We will be back to our base, between 6h00pm and 6h30pm. In the next 48 hours you will receive an email with a link to download all pictures (professionally edited) and videos we took from our trip to share with your friends and family.
Visit Delphi the famous oracle! Explore the mysteries of the ancient world!
Itinerary: Athens – Levadia – Arachova- Delphi – Athens Delphi is today one of the most important archaeological sites in Greece, and definitely a place you cannot afford to skip when you find yourself in Greece. Except for its significance, it is also known for the amazing landscape and its very positive aura. The private tour to Delphi starts from Athens early in the morning. The driver will pick you up from your hotel or cruise ship and will drive you towards an impressive but also scenic countryside. You will pass by Levadia, one of the known and influential towns in Central Greece and Thebes the important city state of the ancient years. After a drive of less than two hours you will be arriving to Arachova, a very small but extremely cute and picturesque mountain village that lies at the feet of Mt Parnassus. Arachova is known as a major tourist destination in winter, especially for those who ski, and for the quality of its handmade carpets and kilims. It is also a place that serves delicious local dishes and a variety of cheeses that you will not find in other areas in Greece. After a short stop in Arachova, the private full day tour will continue towards Delphi, which is located just 8km away. Delphi is known due to the Oracle that dates from the Mycenaean period, although its fame grew bigger around the early 6th century BC. The Oracle of Delphi gained significant political and religious importance and became extremely rich. The richness and the importance of the place is evident even today. During the private full day tour you will be visiting the archaeological site of Delphi which is one of the most impressive sites you will ever visit in your life. You can visit the Oracle, the navel of the Earth called omphalos in Greek and of course the Museum of Delphi that houses some impressive treasures of the antiquity. In the museum of Delphi you will see the statues of the Twin brothers, the Sphynx from Naxos and of course the immense bronze Charioteer called Eniochos. After the museum you will visit the Athenian treasury and the Temple of Apollo. Later you will be returning back to Athens, following the same route.
Sailing Greece - Santorini to Mykonos
A yacht adventure is the ideal way to experience what many consider the world's most beautiful islands: the Greek Islands. Sail for eight days aboard our 15m (52 ft) yachts, with time for hiking, snorkelling and relaxing. Explore ancient archaeological sites and taverna-lined harbours, and dine on fresh seafood.