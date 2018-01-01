Visit Delphi the famous oracle! Explore the mysteries of the ancient world!

Itinerary: Athens – Levadia – Arachova- Delphi – Athens Delphi is today one of the most important archaeological sites in Greece, and definitely a place you cannot afford to skip when you find yourself in Greece. Except for its significance, it is also known for the amazing landscape and its very positive aura. The private tour to Delphi starts from Athens early in the morning. The driver will pick you up from your hotel or cruise ship and will drive you towards an impressive but also scenic countryside. You will pass by Levadia, one of the known and influential towns in Central Greece and Thebes the important city state of the ancient years. After a drive of less than two hours you will be arriving to Arachova, a very small but extremely cute and picturesque mountain village that lies at the feet of Mt Parnassus. Arachova is known as a major tourist destination in winter, especially for those who ski, and for the quality of its handmade carpets and kilims. It is also a place that serves delicious local dishes and a variety of cheeses that you will not find in other areas in Greece. After a short stop in Arachova, the private full day tour will continue towards Delphi, which is located just 8km away. Delphi is known due to the Oracle that dates from the Mycenaean period, although its fame grew bigger around the early 6th century BC. The Oracle of Delphi gained significant political and religious importance and became extremely rich. The richness and the importance of the place is evident even today. During the private full day tour you will be visiting the archaeological site of Delphi which is one of the most impressive sites you will ever visit in your life. You can visit the Oracle, the navel of the Earth called omphalos in Greek and of course the Museum of Delphi that houses some impressive treasures of the antiquity. In the museum of Delphi you will see the statues of the Twin brothers, the Sphynx from Naxos and of course the immense bronze Charioteer called Eniochos. After the museum you will visit the Athenian treasury and the Temple of Apollo. Later you will be returning back to Athens, following the same route.