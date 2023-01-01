Of all Greece's archaeological sites, Ancient Delphi has the most potent spirit of place. Centring on the mountainside Sanctuary of Apollo, home to the ancient world’s most renowned oracle, this sacred spot was never a city. To this day, the haunting ruins – a short walk east of the modern town – look out over an unbroken expanse of olive trees, sloping down to the Gulf of Corinth.

As well as the sanctuary itself, the site also includes the Delphi Archaeological Museum (entry is by the same ticket, on successive days if you prefer), and the nearby Sanctuary of Athena Pronea, to which access is free.