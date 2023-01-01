Towering northwards above Delphi and Arahova, Mt Parnassos was sacred to the gods Dionysos and Apollo. The modern Parnassos National Park holds three peaks more than 2300m high: Parnassos itself (2457m), Tsarkos (2416m) and Gerondovrachos (2396m). The slopes support Kefallonian fir, spruce and juniper, interspersed with yellow-flowered shrubs, plum trees and the rare purple-flowered Daphne jasminea.

Kouvelos (1882m) is a popular rock-climbing face.

The Parnassos Ski Centre, 24km by road from Arahova, handles ski and snowboard operations on Kelaria (1950m) and the steeper slopes of Fterolakkas, popular with extreme skiers. For more information, see www.snowreport.gr/parnassos/indexen.html and www.skiresort.info/ski-resorts/mount-parnassus.

The E4 European long-distance path (orivatiko monopati), which leads from Gibraltar to Cyprus, crosses Mt Parnassos; the path is administered by the European Ramblers Association (www.era-ewv-ferp.com).

For accommodation, it’s best to stay in Arahova. No public transport connects Arahova with the ski centre, but a taxi from Delphi or Arahova costs around €50.