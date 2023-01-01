Amfissa Castle

Set in wooded grounds atop a hill northwest of the town centre, Amfissa’s ruined 13th-century castle retains around 600m of its original fortified wall.

Built for Thomas I d'Autremencourt, the first Lord of Salona, it later became the stronghold of invaders including the Romans, Catalans, Franks and Turks. All left their mark, as shown in the melange of architectural elements that survive today, especially those from Byzantine and Frankish times.

It's a short steep walk above the archaeological museum.