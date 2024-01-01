Museum of Greek Revolution

The former home of Dimitrios Panourgias, a hero of the 19th-century struggle for Greek independence, opened in 2019 as a museum of the revolution. In the upstairs galleries is a blow-by-blow account of the local battles; it's complemented by displays of fearsome weaponry in the basement.
