East of Amfissa towards Delphi, the 19th-century convent of Moni Profiti Ilia rests on a hillside with superb views across the olive groves to the Gulf of Corinth. Essaeas, the bishop of Salona (Amfissa), raised the flag of revolution here on 24 March 1821. The turn-off is marked with a small cross and ‘3KM’ sign, which also serves as a makeshift bulletin board. Sunday-morning masses are highlighted by the singing of the nuns.

Note: the convent has a strict dress code. Definitely no shorts for men or women.