The ruins of Delphi’s ancient gymnasium stand south of the Sanctuary of Apollo and west of the Sanctuary of Athena Pronea, in an area known as the Marmaria. This site is roped off for safety reasons, but you can easily see it from the road above, opposite the Castalia Spring.

Two running tracks occupied an upper terrace, while boxers and wrestlers practised their art on a lower terrace before cooling off in the still-visible spring-fed circular pool.