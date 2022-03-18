Shop
For the ancient Greeks, Delphi (from delphis, womb) marked the very centre of the world, a sacred space where human beings could communicate directly with the gods. To this day, the home of the all-seeing oracle retains a magical sense of standing apart, not least because the ancient site stands in beautifully preserved splendour on a pristine mountainside 750m east of (and out of sight of) the modern village.
Serving as the heart of Ancient Delphi, the hillside Sanctuary of Apollo is where pilgrims would journey to hear prophecies from the god Apollo, voiced…
Delphi’s magnificent modern museum, 500m east of town, perfectly complements the ancient site alongside. Which you visit first doesn’t matter, but the…
Of all Greece's archaeological sites, Ancient Delphi has the most potent spirit of place. Centring on the mountainside Sanctuary of Apollo, home to the…
For ancient pilgrims, Delphi’s first stop was the Sanctuary of Athena Pronea, now set just below the road 800m east of the Sanctuary of Apollo. This…
The ruins of Delphi’s ancient gymnasium stand south of the Sanctuary of Apollo and west of the Sanctuary of Athena Pronea, in an area known as the…
Fans of Greek drama should head to this intimate 1920s mansion-turned-museum, which overlooks Delphi both ancient and modern. It's dedicated to Greek poet…
An imposing mansion and former school in the traditional village of Chrisso, 6km southwest of Delphi by road, now holds an enjoyable museum of local life…
Even if it’s just for the views, it’s well worth the short climb up the steps from opposite Hotel Tholos to reach the Byzantine-style stone church of…
