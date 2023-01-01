Terrace of the Lions

The most-photographed part of the Delos site is this terrace facing the Sacred Lake, lined with stone lions (these are replicas, the originals are in the museum). Judging by their work, it seems likely that the sculptors from 7th-century-BC Naxos had never seen a real one before.

It's thought that there were originally between nine and 19 of these large beasts but only five substantially complete ones and three fragments remain. A sixth was plundered by the Venetians and now guards the entrance to their famous Arsenale, after having received a major facial reconstruction.