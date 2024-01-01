Dodekatheon

Delos

Dating from the 3rd century BC, this small temple was dedicated to the 12 principal gods of the Greek pantheon. Statuary from the temple is housed in the museum.

  • 16 July 2018: Excavations on the Greek island of Delos.

    Ancient Delos

    0.18 MILES

    Delos has a special place in Greek mythology. When Leto was pregnant with twins Apollo and Artemis, she was relentlessly pursued by a vengeful Hera – the…

  • Paros Park at sunset.

    Paros Park

    17.79 MILES

    This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with…

  • NAXOS ISLAND, GREECE - OCTOBER 24, 2016: Restaurant in Naxos Chora old town, Naxos island in Greece; Shutterstock ID 1946588611; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Digital; full: POI 1946588611

    Kastro

    21.28 MILES

    The most alluring part of Hora is the 13th-century residential neighbourhood of Kastro, which Marco Sanudo made the capital of his duchy in 1207. Behind…

  • Front entrance of Panagia Ekatontapyliani church at the island of Paros in Cyclades, Greece.

    Panagia Ekatontapyliani

    22.72 MILES

    The Panagia Ekatontapyliani, which dates from AD 326, is one of the finest churches in the Cyclades. The building is three distinct churches: Agios…

  • Original Naxian Lions statues in the Archaeological Museum of Delos, a museum on the historic island of Delos, near Mykonos in the South Aegean, Greece.

    Archaeological Museum

    0.15 MILES

    A vast haul of artefacts has been protected from the elements and displayed in this must-see museum, including the originals of many of the frescoes,…

  • Vallindras Distillery

    Vallindras Distillery

    26.2 MILES

    The Vallindras Distillery on Halki’s main square has been distilling the kitron liqueur in the same way since 1896, passing from one generation to the…

  • Fish & Olive

    Fish & Olive

    26.19 MILES

    This gallery displays the exquisite work of Naxian potter Katharina Bolesch and her partner, artist and jewellery designer Alexander Reichardt. Each piece…

  • Temple of Apollo

    Temple of Apollo

    20.94 MILES

    From Naxos Town Harbour, a causeway leads to the Palatia islet and the striking, unfinished Temple of Apollo, Naxos’ most famous landmark (also known as…

Nearby Delos attractions

1. Terrace of the Lions

0.05 MILES

The most-photographed part of the Delos site is this terrace facing the Sacred Lake, lined with stone lions (these are replicas, the originals are in the…

2. Artemision

0.05 MILES

Adjoining the sanctuary of Apollo was a smaller compound forming the sanctuary of his twin sister, Artemis. Three remaining columns mark the location of…

3. Poros Temple

0.06 MILES

The smallest and oldest of the three adjacent temples to Apollo at the heart of his sanctuary, this one dates from the 6th-century BC and was named for…

5. Temple of the Delians

0.08 MILES

Also known as the Great Temple of Apollo, this was the largest of the temples in the god's sanctuary. Construction commenced in 478 BC.

6. Sacred Lake

0.09 MILES

According to the legend, it was here that Leto gave birth to Apollo and Artemis, making it one of the most sacred sites of the ancient world. This didn't…

7. Stoa of the Naxiots

0.09 MILES

The remains of a colonnaded portico, built in the 6th-century BC and forming the western edge of the Sanctuary of Appolo.

8. Propylaea

0.1 MILES

This colonnaded building once formed the monumental entrance to the sanctuary of Apollo.