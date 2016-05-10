Welcome to Peloponnese
The very topography that kept invaders at bay for centuries – lofty, snowcapped mountains, vast gorges, sandy beaches and azure waters – now draws visitors of a very different kind. Filoxenia (hospitality) is as strong here as anywhere in the country; the food is among Greece's best; and the region's vineyards are contributing to Greece's wine renaissance. Locals claim to have the best of everything to give. And that’s no myth.
Top experiences in Peloponnese
Recent articles
Peloponnese activities
Cape Sounion and Temple of Poseidon Half-Day Trip from Athens
The road to Cape Sounion passes the idyllic beaches of the Saronic Gulf - Glyfada, Vouliagmeni and Varkiza - as well as countless caves. The ancient Greeks certainly knew how to choose a temple location, as Cape Sounion is a remarkable site. The Cape's Temple of Poseidon is perched on a rocky hilltop overlooking the sea, a gleaming white beacon for ancient (as well as modern) travelers along this dangerous stretch of coast.The view across the Aegean is magnificent, extending all the way to Kea and the Peloponnese on a clear day. The Temple of Poseidon was built in 44 B.C., and many of its original Doric columns are still standing. One of the columns has a graffito left by none other than Lord Byron in the early 1800s.This is a great half-day tour option if you're looking to explore Greece beyond Athens, complete with stunning views and world-class Greek ruins.
Athens Full Day Tour with Lunch
The Athens full-day tour depart for a photo stop at Panathinaiko Stadium where the first Olympic Games took place in 1896. Proceed, passing by Zappeion and Temple of Olympian Zeus. You will then drive past the Athens Trilogy which includes the University of Athens, the Academy of Athens, and the National Library. Continue passing by National Garden, Hadrian’s Arc, St. Paul’s Church, Parliament, Tomb of the Unknown soldier, Schliemann’s House (Numismatic Museum), Catholic Cathedral, Old Parliament, Constitution Square ,Russian Orthodox Church, and finally ACROPOLIS.Continue the expert guided Athens sightseeing and Acropolis museum one day tour with a pleasant short walk passing by Herodion and Dionysos Theater, in order to visit the ACROPOLIS museum. Avoid and skip the lines of the new museum. Main attractions such as votives, statues from archaic period, Caryatids, and of course the Parthenon hall with the metopes, the pediments and the frieze will impress you.After a morning tour full of images continue in a local restaurant under the slopes of Acropolis for lunch. After lunch depart for a wonderful drive along the scenic coastal road which affords a splendid view of the Saronic Gulf, passing through some of Athens most beautiful suburbs (Glyfada, Vouliagmeni, Varkiza) to CAPE SOUNION. Cape Sounion is only 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Athens, making it the perfect lazy afternoon tour destination. The Cape's Temple of Poseidon is perched on a rocky hilltop overlooking the sea. The view across the Aegean is magnificent with one of the most breathtaking panoramic views in the world, extending all the way to Kea and the Peloponnese on a clear day. The Temple of Poseidon was built in 44 B.C., and many of its original Doric columns are still standing. One of the columns has a graffiti left by none other than Lord Byron in the early 1800s. The precipice is a sheer 197 foot drop to the sea.
7-Day Greece Grand Tour: Olympia, Delphi, Meteora, Thessaloniki, Lefkadia
Day 1: Epidaurus - Mycenae - Olympia (D)Your first stop is at Corinth Canal. Drive to Epidaurus for a visit of the archaeological site and the theater famous for its remarkable acoustics, and then on to Nauplia for a short stop. Drive to Mycenae where you visit the archaeological site, then depart for Olympia, through the central Peloponnese area passing the cities of Megalopolis and Tripolis.Day 2: Olympia - Nafpaktos - Delphi (B, D)In the morning visit the archaeological site and the museum of Olympia. Drive via Patras to Rion, cross the channel to Antirion on the "state of the art" new suspended bridge considered to be the longest and most modern in Europe. Arrive in Nafpaktos, then continue to Delphi for the evening.Day 3: Delphi (B, D)In the morning visit the archaeological site and the museum of Delphi. The rest of the day at leisure.Day 4: Kalambaka - Meteora (B, D)In the morning, start the drive by the central Greece towns of Amphissa, Lamia and Trikala to Kalambaka. Afternoon visit of the breathtaking Meteora. Dinner and your overnight accommodation is in Kalambaka.Day 5: Dion - Thessaloniki (B, D)Drive by Trikala and Larissa to the famous, sacred Macedonian town of Dion. Then, continue to Thessaloniki, the largest town in Northern Greece. Visit the most interesting museum of Thessaloniki and sightseeing of the city.Day 6: Pella - Vergina - Lefkadia (B, D)Morning drive to Pella, Alexander the Great's capital. Continue to Vergina to visit the Tomb of the King Philip and the famous "Vergina Treasures". Then on to Lefkadia where you visit the excavations. Return to Thessaloniki via Veria.Day 7: Tempi Valley - Thermoplyae - Athens (B)Start the return drive to Athens, through the Tempi Valley, Larissa, Lamia, Thermoplyae famous for the ancient battle that took place there and Kamena Vourla.
Katakolon Shore Excursion: Private Tour of Ancient Olympia and Archeological Site
While you’re in port in Katakolon, discover the birthplace of the Olympic Games on a private shore excursion to Olympia. Relax in a comfortable, air-conditioned private vehicle as you make your way east to the ancient site. It is here where the first Olympic Games were held in 776 BC in honor of Zeus; the games continued until approx. 394 AD when Emperor Theodosius I abolished them because he considered them reminiscent of paganism. Follow your local guide through the site, listening to interesting facts about the area.At the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Archeological Site of Olympia, marvel at the Temple of Zeus, which once housed the gold and ivory statue of Zeus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. This site was also the home of the original stadium and the Bouleuterion (the administration building). Today, you can see the Bouleuterion remains as an early Greek temple with a square horseshoe shape and tiered seating arrangements. Then enjoy an hour of free time in modern Olympia to shop or relax at one of the numerous cafes. Wander around the town hall, designed by the renowned Greek architect Aris Konstantinides, or visit the small Museum of the Olympic Games.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Katakolon port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
3-Day Private Tour of Mycenae, Nafplio, Epidaurus, and Two Greek Islands
>Day 1: Athens–Corinth Canal–Mycenae–Nafplio–EpidaurusAfter an 8am pickup in a private vehicle from your accommodation or port in Athens (or directly from Athens International Airport), set off for the Peloponnese. As you head west from Athens, pause for a quick stop-off at the Corinth Canal before your first main destination: Mycenae, an essential archaeological ruin and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You’ll have ample time to explore, after which it’s on to the seaside village of Nafplio, for a walk in the old town, a visit to the Palamidi Fortress, and a traditional snack, drink, and dessert (not included in itinerary price). After you’ve been fortified, hop back in the vehicle and head to the second UNESCO site of the day: Epidaurus, home of one of the best-preserved open-air theaters from ancient times. After six or seven hours spent exploring, the day winds down with a drive to the town of Ermioni (opposite Hydra island), where you can enjoy dinner at a seaside taverna (own expense). Overnight accommodation is provided by TreeHouse Holiday Homes, and consists of large private apartments all with sea views.It is highly recommended to OPT IN for the full treatment and include a 4th day to expore the mountain villages, monasteries, river of mythical Peloponnese (see Additional Info).>Day 2: Hydra islandStart the day with a breakfast of local produce in your apartment, preferably on the balcony overlooking the sea. Then, head out in the company of your guide for a short tour of the town's sights before hopping aboard a ferry to the island of Hydra, just a 20-minute trip from the mainland. It has always been the hidden destination of many celebrities like Henry Fonda, Elizabeth Tailor, John Lenon, Sophia Loren, Aristotele Onassis, Jacky Kennedy, and most low-profile recent ones! Hydra, is home to a picturesque port, a romantic cosmopolitan town, and other quirky charms (donkeys are the main transport available on the island, for instance). Plenty of time for a relaxed wander and a dip in the sea before returning to your boat. Enjoy dinner where the locals eat out, before an overnight stay at your apartment.>Day 3: Spetses islandThe third day of your itinerary will be devoted to exploring Spetses island which is again an easy 15 minutes boat crossing from the mainland. Upon arrival, enjoy lunch, coffee, and a walk at your leisure; you’ll have until late afternoon to meander its beautiful esplanade, wend your way through its narrow streets, and otherwise soak up the scenery. Board the ferry and meet your guide on the mainland side and head back to Athens in your private vehicle. Enjoy a different return route this time, mostly next to the coastline and via the submersible bridge of the Corinth canal, where you will have a quick stop. The tour concludes when you’re deposited at your original point of departure, with other drop-off locations available too.
Viator Exclusive: Private Tour from Athens
Start your Viator Exclusive with a pickup from your centrally located Athens hotel and head south along the scenic Attica Riviera. Enjoy the views over the Saronic Gulf and pass pretty seaside villages, cliffs and beaches as you follow the winding coastal road.After about 90 minutes, arrive at Cape Sounion, the promontory at Attica’s southernmost tip that looks directly over the Aegean Sea. Here, head for the star attraction — the stunning Temple of Poseidon. Dating to 44 BC, this semi-ruined Greek temple was dedicated to the god of the sea. Admire the Doric columns as your guide reveals the history and legends that shroud the site, and check out the graffiti carved on one of the columns by the poet Lord Byron in the early 1800s.Take time to absorb the views, too. Gazing out from here feels like you’re on the bow of a ship, with the waves crashing below. The vistas stretch far across the Aegean and extend all the way to the Peloponnese on clear days.After your visit, take the scenic, 45-minute journey to Vouliagmeni, one of Attica’s most beautiful spots. Here, take your table at the acclaimed restaurant perched above Vouliagmeni Bay. Linger over a delicious 3-course meal made using fresh, seasonal ingredients, and admire the breathtaking views over the bay as you eat — it’s a magical setting. Once your meal is over, return to Athens, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.