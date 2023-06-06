The Mani

Covering the central peninsula in the south of the Peloponnese, the Mani is a wild, rugged region. From the steep foothills of the snow-tipped Taÿgetos Mountains to the pristine coastal coves, and from the tiny villages nestling amid olive groves, connected by threads of walking trails, to the arid landscapes in the south of peninsula, speckled with abandoned stone towers, the Mani has some of the most dramatic and varied scenery in the Peloponnese, much of it still wonderfully under-explored.

  • Tigani

    Tigani

    The Mani

    This spectacular peninsula juts out of the Mani coast like an upside-down saucepan and, indeed, its Greek name means 'frying pan'. The high point of…

  • Diros Caves

    Diros Caves

    The Mani

    These extraordinary flooded caves, inhabited since Neolithic times, lie 11km south of Areopoli and are signposted near the village of Pyrgos Dirou. The…

  • Cape Tenaro

    Cape Tenaro

    The Mani

    From the car park at the end of the road in Kokinogia, at the south of the Mani peninsula, it's a beautiful 2km walk along an uneven rocky path to one of…

  • Pikoulakis Tower House Museum

    Pikoulakis Tower House Museum

    The Mani

    Housed in a restored tower, this museum displays exquisite Byzantine pieces from Mani churches. These include a 12th-century marble templon (chancel…

  • Church of Taxiarches

    Church of Taxiarches

    The Mani

    On the southern side of Plateia 17 Martiou is this 18th-century church. Its picturesque five-storey bell tower marks it as the most important of Areopoli…

  • Church of Agios Ioannis

    Church of Agios Ioannis

    The Mani

    The Church of Agios Ioannis, built by the Mavromichalis family on a tiny square west of the main square, contains a series of well-preserved frescoes…

  • Delfinia

    Delfinia

    The Mani

    This stretch of beach 3km north of Stoupa is rougher underfoot than the town beach or Kalogria, but sees smaller crowds in summer.

  • Kalogria

    Kalogria

    The Mani

    Pretty sandy beach north of the main beach in Stoupa. The water is beautiful and clear; sunbeds clog up the shore in summer.

