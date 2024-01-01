Delfinia

The Mani

This stretch of beach 3km north of Stoupa is rougher underfoot than the town beach or Kalogria, but sees smaller crowds in summer.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mystras or Mistras, also known in the Chronicle of the Morea as Myzithras, is a fortified town and a former municipality in Laconia, Peloponnese, Greece.

    Mystras

    16.03 MILES

    Spread over a steep mountainside and surrounded by verdant olive and orange trees, this former Byzantine capital and fortified city is the single most…

  • The ancient city of Messini in Peloponnese, Greece.

    Ancient Messini

    28.35 MILES

    The remains of this vast ancient city are as extensive as those of Olympia and Epidavros, yet Ancient Messini receives only a fraction of their visitors…

  • Museum of the Olive & Greek Olive Oil

    Museum of the Olive & Greek Olive Oil

    17.37 MILES

    This beautifully designed museum initiates you into the mysteries of the olive from its initial appearance in the Mediterranean in 60,000 BC to the…

  • Diros Caves

    Diros Caves

    17.04 MILES

    These extraordinary flooded caves, inhabited since Neolithic times, lie 11km south of Areopoli and are signposted near the village of Pyrgos Dirou. The…

  • Archaeological Museum of Messenia

    Archaeological Museum of Messenia

    14.64 MILES

    This partially interactive, child-friendly museum focuses on treasures found in four regions – Kalamata, Pylia, Messini and Trifylia. Exhibits include…

  • UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 01: Greece - Sparta - Theatre (3rd-2nd century back.) (Photo by De Agostini Picture Library/De Agostini/Getty Images)

    Ancient Sparta

    18 MILES

    Though few buildings are standing that date back to the height of Sparta's greatness, it's an atmospheric stroll around this hillside, where the acropolis…

  • Greece, Sparta, Statue Of King Leonidas, Hero Of Battle At Thermopylae,

    King Leonidas Statue

    17.92 MILES

    The King Leonidas statue stands belligerently in front of a football stadium. When the Persians attacked at Thermopylae and told the Spartans and their…

  • Patrick Leigh Fermor House

    Patrick Leigh Fermor House

    1.3 MILES

    Larger-than-life Patrick Leigh Fermor (1915–2011), a Hellenophile and marvellously engaging writer, lived just outside Kardamyli for much of his later…

Nearby The Mani attractions

1. Kalogria

0.92 MILES

Pretty sandy beach north of the main beach in Stoupa. The water is beautiful and clear; sunbeds clog up the shore in summer.

3. Old Town Kardamyli

2.17 MILES

Old Town Kardamyli consists of a fortified settlement with a handsome 18th-century church, plus restored tower, oil press and three-storey building. There…

4. Museum of Traditional Greek Costumes

14.49 MILES

Opened in 2017, this stunning museum features a remarkable collection of Greek costumes that was donated by Victoria Karelia. Far from moth-eaten old hand…

5. Military Museum

14.55 MILES

One for war buffs, this museum's displays depict Greek military history from the Turkish occupation to the Greek Resistance to Nazi occupation and 21st…

6. Church of Ypapantis

14.61 MILES

Kalamata's massive 19th-century cathedral is home to the icon after which the town takes its modern name. Pilgrims visit for its miracle-working icon of…

8. Kastro

14.67 MILES

Looming over the town is the 13th-century kastro (fort). Remarkably, it survived the powerful 1986 earthquake that levelled the city. The entry gate is…