The southwestern corner of the Peloponnese has many attractions, from the peninsula's loveliest beaches to old Venetian towns, impressive castles and even underwater parks for divers.

  • The ancient city of Messini in Peloponnese, Greece.

    Ancient Messini

    Messinia

    The remains of this vast ancient city are as extensive as those of Olympia and Epidavros, yet Ancient Messini receives only a fraction of their visitors…

  • Ruins of King Nestor's palace.

    Nestor’s Palace

    Messinia

    The best preserved of all Mycenaean palaces lies 17km north of Pylos and is a thrilling sight. It's described in Homer's 'Odyssey' as the court of the…

  • Walls of Neokastro fortress in Pylos, Greece.

    Neo Kastro

    Messinia

    The more intact and accessible of two castles that lie on either side of Navarino Bay, Neo Kastro was built by the Turks in 1573 on the hilltop at the…

  • Venetian fort castle Methoni

    Kastro

    Messinia

    This vast, crumbling kastro, a great example of 15th-century Venetian military architecture, is built on a promontory south of Methoni. It's surrounded on…

  • Aerial view of Voidokilia beach.

    Voidokilia Beach

    Messinia

    This perfect sandy crescent with clear waters is presumed to be Homer’s ‘sandy Pylos’, where Telemachus was warmly welcomed when he came to ask wise…

  • Paleokastro & Nestor's Cave

    Paleokastro & Nestor's Cave

    Messinia

    The ruins of this ancient castle, which the Franks built in the 13th century on the site of the acropolis of Ancient Pylos, lie 5km west of Gialova on…

  • Kastro

    Kastro

    Kalamata

    Looming over the town is the 13th-century kastro (fort). Remarkably, it survived the powerful 1986 earthquake that levelled the city. The entry gate is…

  • Arcadian Gate

    Arcadian Gate

    Messinia

    It’s well worth heading 800m along the road from Mavromati village, past the museum to the celebrated Arcadian Gate. This unusual stone portal with a…

