Delphi activities
Delphi Day Trip from Athens
Ancient Greece is the civilization that existed roughly between the 8th century BC and 600 AD, and Delphi was said to represent the center of it. Reputedly built on the spot where Zeus’ eagles collided when they were released from opposite ends of the earth, the ancient town is littered with intriguing monuments from this fascinating period of history. After meeting your guide in Athens, hear tales about the ancient Greeks and their lives in Delphi while traveling to the town by air-conditioned coach. Pass through the towns of Levadia and Arachova – both famous for their production of brightly colored carpets – and arrive in Delphi around midday.First stop is a tour of the Delphi archeological site – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and easily one of the most important digs in Europe. As you walk around the evocative ruins with your guide, see famous monuments like the Temple of Apollo. Head inside Delphi Archeological Museum and explore this veritable treasure trove at leisure. Home to countless artifacts and intriguing relics, the museum consists of 15 rooms arranged in chronological order from 15th century BC to 4th century AD. Be sure to check out the bronze Charioteer of Delphi and the Sphinx of Naxos.After eating lunch at a Delphi hotel (own expense), you will return to Athens, stopping in Arachova on the way to stretch your legs or grab a coffee (own expense).
Greece 4-Day Tour Epidaurus, Mycenae, Olympia, Delphi, Meteora
Day 1: Athens - Corinth Canal - Mycenae - Epidaurus - Nauplia/Olympia (D) Leave Athens behind and head west to Corinth Canal - your first stop of the day! Linking the Gulf of Corinth with the Saronic Gulf, the canal is narrow, and the ancient ships that once passed through have been replaced with bungee jumpers. After exploring, continue on to Mycenae for a walking tour. Learn about the development of Classical Greek culture as you walk through this fascinating archeological site. After lunch (own expense) in Mycenae, travel to Epidaurus for a tour of its archaeological site and visit its famous natural theater famous for its acoustics. Continue to the pretty seaport town of Nauplia or Olympia (depending on your travel dates) to spend the night in a hotel. Overnight: Amalia (4-star hotel) in Nauplia or Olympia Day 2: Nauplia - Olympia - Antirion - Delphi (B, D) After breakfast, set off with your guide by luxury coach, and visit the Archeological Site of Olympia. Home to the Atlis (Sanctuary of the Gods), the site was a mecca for ancient Greeks who came here to worship Zeus. See incredible ruins like the Stadium of Olympia, where the country’s ancient Olympic Games were held. In the afternoon, board your coach for a scenic drive to Antirion, passing the towns of Patras. Cross over the Rion-Antirion Bridge - considered a landmark of 21st-century Greece . Finish your day with a relaxing meal at your hotel in Delphi. Overnight: Parnassos or Hermes (3-star), or Amalia (4-star) in Delphi Day 3: Delphi - Kalambakka (B, D) Rise early and meet your guide to explore Delphi - one of the most important archaeological digs in Europe. As you walk around this stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site with your guide, see monuments like the Sanctuary of Athena. Head inside the Delphi Archeological Museum and encounter numerous artifacts and relics that date back to 15th century BC. Watch out for the Charioteer of Delphi and the intriguing Sphinx of Naxos. After spending most of your day in Delphi, head to Kalambakka by coach, traveling through the eye-catching towns of Amphissa, Lamia and Trikala. Enjoy dinner at your hotel and then relax at leisure. Overnight: 4-star or 3-star hotel in central Kalambakka Day 4: Kalambakka - Meteora - Athens (B) Leave your hotel to visit the rock towers of Meteora - incredible sandstone peaks topped with 11th-century monasteries. With your guide, make your way up the walking trails to visit these monasteries. After spending the morning exploring Meteora, head back to Athens by coach, stopping in the town of Thermopylae. Arrive back in Athens in the evening.
Delphi: A Day Tour at the Navel of the World from Athens
Expect pickup from your central Athens hotel by 8:30am, when you'll board the coach for the journey to Delphi. Your guide will point out highlights including the Boeotian Plain, an agricultural center since ancient times, the city of Thebes, where King Oedipus was born, and Mount Parnassus, the towering peak above Delphi where the ancient Greek Muses lived. Around two hours in, you'll break your journey with a short rest stop at the town of Livadia. From here, it's under an hour to Delphi, the UNESCO World Heritage Site known in ancient times as 'the navel of the world', where inspired prophetesses produced oracles that foretold the future. Your guide will show you the Castalian Spring, where the priestesses used to bathe, and lead you around the archaeological site: you'll have about two and a half hours here, all in all. Admire highlights including the Monument to the Kings of Argos, the Athenian Treasury, the ancient colonnade known as the Stoa of the Athenians, and the polygonal wall, with its artfully crafted masonry. Learn about the Greek god Apollo and his worship at the site as you visit the Temple of Apollo. Next, see highlights of the Delphi Archaeological Museum, packed with treasures excavated here. Admire the Naxian Sphinx, which once guarded the Temple pf Apollo, the frieze from the Siphnian Treasury, and sculptures including the Statue of Antinous, lover of the Roman emperor Hadrian. See the Charioteer of Delphi, one of the masterpieces of ancient Greek bronze artistry, created to commemorate a victory in the Pythian Games, which were held at Delphi to honor Apollo. If you've selected the option “with lunch”, you'll enjoy a 3-course feast at a local restaurant. If you haven't, you'll have time to buy snacks, eat a packed lunch, or explore Delphi independently before rejoining the coach. After lunch, visit Athena Pronaia Sanctuary, the most-photographed spot in Delphi. Return to Athens passing by Arachova. It's around 2.5 hours’ drive back to Athens, where you'll return to your hotel around 6:30pm.
Athens Super Saver: City Sightseeing Tour and Half-Day Cape Sounion Trip plus Delphi Day Trip
Day 1: Athens Sightseeing Tour and Half-Day Cape Sounion TripYou’ll be picked up at your Athens hotel in the morning and taken by comfortable, air-conditioned coach on a sightseeing tour. With your guide, explore the city’s historic and modern sites, including central Omonia Square and Constitution Square. Drive past the Panathenaic Stadium, the site of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, and visit Athens’ crowning beauty, the Acropolis. Stop by the famed Parthenon, Athena Nike Temple and beautiful Porch of the Maidens, and learn more about the Acropolis and its ruins at the Acropolis Museum.Enjoy free time to relax and enjoy lunch (own expense) before embarking on a journey to Cape Sounion in the afternoon, passing the idyllic beaches of the Saronic Gulf along the way. Arrive at the astounding Temple of Poseidon, a gleaming white beacon perched on a rocky hilltop overlooking the Aegean Sea. Your guide will tell you all about this incredible site, which was built in 44 BC. Afterward, you’ll be dropped off at your pre-booked Athens hotel for an overnight stay.Day 2: Delphi Day Trip In the morning, relax on the drive to Delphi, making several brief stops along the way. Arrive at the archaeological wonder and take a guided tour, where you’ll learn how the site was dedicated to the worship of Apollo and was once home to the most important oracle in the classical Greek world. Visit Delphi’s most important building, the ancient Temple of Apollo, now a poignant collection of pillars and steps. Follow the sacred path to the restored Athenian Treasury, a classic temple designed with Doric columns. You’ll also visit the site’s stadium, where musical competitions and the Pythian Games, similar to the Olympic Games, were held beginning in 776 BC. Then, visit the archaeological museum, filled with gold, bronze and ivory statues, and enjoy a Greek lunch in the nearby modern-day town.After your tour, reminisce on your amazing Greece experience on the way back to your Athens hotel. Note: You may choose the order of the days of this tour. See the Tour Options section below.
Athens Sightseeing Tour plus Delphi Day Trip
Athens Half-Day Sightseeing Tour (Morning on Day 1 or Day 2 – your choice):Your guided half-day tour of Athens combines the city’s historic and modern sights, from central Omonia Square to the changing of the guard in Constitution Square. After taking a drive with your guide past the Panathenian Stadium, site of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, travel into the past at Athens’ crowning beauty, the Acropolis. Tour the Parthenon, Athena Nike temple and beautiful Porch of the Maidens, and learn more about the Acropolis and its ruins at the new Acropolis Museum.Delphi Day Trip (Day 1 or Day 2 – your choice):More temples await at the archaeological site of Delphi, dedicated to the worship of Apollo and site of the legendary Delphic oracle in classical times. Leave Athens by air-conditioned coach for the drive to Delphi, stopping briefly to stretch your legs in the town of Levadia, a small central Greek town near legendary Mt Parnassus. Leaving Levadia, continue to the winter-time ski resort town of Arachova on the slopes of Mt Parnassus. While taking a stroll around Arachova, note the traditionally hand-woven flokati rugs for sale in the town’s shops. Next stop is the famous archaeological site of Delphi, where you’ll take a guided tour of the legendary ruins, first excavated in 1882. Ancient Delphi was the site of a sanctuary to Apollo, and home to the Greek world’s most important oracle, who received prophecies from the gods. Your tour includes a visit to Delphi’s most important building, the ancient Temple of Apollo, now a poignant collection of pillars and steps, and once housing an eternal flame. Follow the sacred way to the restored Athenian Treasury, a classic temple design with Doric columns. You’ll also visit the site’s stadium, where musical competitions and the Pythian Games, similar to the games of Olympia, were held every four years; the first games took place here in 776 BC.While in Delphi, you’ll also visit the site’s archaeological museum, filled with statues of athletes, gold and ivory from the site, along with its famous piece, the bronze statue of a charioteer.Your tour includes a Greek lunch in the modern-day town of Delphi, which neighbors the archeological site.
3-Day Trip to Delphi and Meteora from Athens
Your tour lets you choose from first-class or tourist-class accommodation depending on your budget, and includes two breakfasts and two dinners, plus time each day for lunch at your own expense. Day 1: Athens – Delphi (D)Start your 3-day tour with a pickup from your central Athens hotel or the Amalia hotel near Syntagma Square. Then, settle into your air-conditioned coach and drive northwest to Delphi. Pass through the towns of Livadia and Arachova, known for its colorful rugs, and as you travel, listen to tales about ancient Greece, a civilisation that flourished from the 8th century BC to the 1st century AD, and made Delphi its most important religious site. After a 3-hour drive, arrive in Delphi to see UNESCO-listed ruins on Mt Parnassus for a 1.5-hour walking tour. As you explore, admire the mountain views and hear how Greek myth placed Delphi at the center of the world. Learn, too, how the site housed the oracle of Apollo, a priestess who dispensed cryptic predictions; and was also home to the Pythian Games, second in importance only to the Olympics. Inspect the relics of the Temple of Apollo, where the oracle issued her prophesies, and stroll around the surrounding temples and treasuries as your guide describes their purpose and construction. Then, check in to your hotel in Delphi and spend the afternoon as you wish, perhaps having lunch (own expense) or shopping before dinner at your hotel tonight. Day 2: Delphi - Kalambaka (B, D)After breakfast, enjoy the morning at leisure. After lunch (own expense), travel through central Greece, crossing the mountain-ringed Thessalian Plain as you are arriving in Kalambaka. Check in to your hotel in time for dinner this evening. Later, stopping on route for lunch (own expense) and photos at Thermopylae, made famous by the battle between the Greek Spartans and Persians here in 480 BC Day 3: Kalambaka – Meteora – Thermopylae – Athens (B)Following breakfast, continue to another of Greece’s must-sees, UNESCO-listed Meteora. This spectacular area boasts around 24 medieval monasteries, each perched on top of high rock towers or burrowed into cliffs. Visit two monasteries — typically the Grand Meteora Monastery, Moni Varlaam or Moni Agiou Stefanou — and hear how they provided refuge for monks in the bloody aftermath of the Roman Empire. Listen to fascinating stories on how the monks accessed the monasteries: either being hoisted in nets or using retractable wooden ladders. After, continue to the Greek capital, where your 3-day tour ends with an evening drop-off at your hotel or the city center.