3-Day Trip to Delphi and Meteora from Athens

Your tour lets you choose from first-class or tourist-class accommodation depending on your budget, and includes two breakfasts and two dinners, plus time each day for lunch at your own expense. Day 1: Athens – Delphi (D)Start your 3-day tour with a pickup from your central Athens hotel or the Amalia hotel near Syntagma Square. Then, settle into your air-conditioned coach and drive northwest to Delphi. Pass through the towns of Livadia and Arachova, known for its colorful rugs, and as you travel, listen to tales about ancient Greece, a civilisation that flourished from the 8th century BC to the 1st century AD, and made Delphi its most important religious site. After a 3-hour drive, arrive in Delphi to see UNESCO-listed ruins on Mt Parnassus for a 1.5-hour walking tour. As you explore, admire the mountain views and hear how Greek myth placed Delphi at the center of the world. Learn, too, how the site housed the oracle of Apollo, a priestess who dispensed cryptic predictions; and was also home to the Pythian Games, second in importance only to the Olympics. Inspect the relics of the Temple of Apollo, where the oracle issued her prophesies, and stroll around the surrounding temples and treasuries as your guide describes their purpose and construction. Then, check in to your hotel in Delphi and spend the afternoon as you wish, perhaps having lunch (own expense) or shopping before dinner at your hotel tonight. Day 2: Delphi - Kalambaka (B, D)After breakfast, enjoy the morning at leisure. After lunch (own expense), travel through central Greece, crossing the mountain-ringed Thessalian Plain as you are arriving in Kalambaka. Check in to your hotel in time for dinner this evening. Later, stopping on route for lunch (own expense) and photos at Thermopylae, made famous by the battle between the Greek Spartans and Persians here in 480 BC Day 3: Kalambaka – Meteora – Thermopylae – Athens (B)Following breakfast, continue to another of Greece’s must-sees, UNESCO-listed Meteora. This spectacular area boasts around 24 medieval monasteries, each perched on top of high rock towers or burrowed into cliffs. Visit two monasteries — typically the Grand Meteora Monastery, Moni Varlaam or Moni Agiou Stefanou — and hear how they provided refuge for monks in the bloody aftermath of the Roman Empire. Listen to fascinating stories on how the monks accessed the monasteries: either being hoisted in nets or using retractable wooden ladders. After, continue to the Greek capital, where your 3-day tour ends with an evening drop-off at your hotel or the city center.