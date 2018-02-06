Santorini Full-Day Sightseeing Tour

The excursion starts at 11:30 from the centre of Fira. First stop and an extended visit to the Archeological site of Akrotiri, the well-known Prehistoric town. Akrotiri excavations starting in 1967 at the site called Akrotiri ("Upper Thira") have made Thera the best-known "Minoan" site outside of Crete, the homeland of the culture. Only the southern tip of a large town has been uncovered, yet it has revealed complexes of multi-level buildings, streets and squares, with remains of walls standing as high as 8 meters, all entombed in the solidified ash of the famous eruption of Thera. This Bronze Age civilization thrived between 3000 to 2000 BC, and reached its peak in the period 2000 to 1580 BC. 1 hour & 20 minutes guidance in the Archaeological site. Entrance fees to the site are not included and are payable directly on the spot. Continue the tour by visiting one of the most famous black beaches of the island, Perissa beach. Enjoy a swim and/or a lunch right next to the unique black beach. 1 hour & 45 minutes free time. Meal is not included. Next stop is the traditional and quiet settlement of Megalochori. Walk with your guide through this traditional village and enjoy the "virgin" part of the island. 30 minutes walking are enough to explore and take a good glance of the local's traditional life. Meet the bus which will be waiting for you at the other side of the village. From this excursion couldn't miss the highest point of the island the Prophet Elias Monastery. It lies 3 Km south to Pyrgos village and this is the highest point of Santorini (567 meters). The monastery was founded in 1711. The history of Prophet Elias is long and very important for the life of the island during the centuries. Please note that the actual Monastery cannot be visited any more. All travelers are visiting the church of the Monastery with the wonderful yard and the amazing island’s panoramic view! The drive to the Monastery of Prophet Elias is really breathtaking. Reach to the top and spend your 15 minutes free time there to capture your best panoramic photo-shoots of Santorini. Time to relax and enjoy both view and Santorini's excellent wines. 45 minutes stop in Santo Wines. One of the first modern wineries in terms of design and largest one in terms of capacity. The grapes lying in the sun on the balconies above the caldera to yield the Vinsanto in September, offer a particularly attractive view. Entrance and wine tasting are included in the rate. Lastly, visit the most famous and photographed place on earth, Oia village. The crowning glory of tranquillity, boasting the most superb views of the caldera. Take time to stroll around the narrow streets, admire the beautiful, old houses and explore its quaint boutiques of local ceramic art, paintings and semi precious jewels. Enjoy the unique sunset and return with the bus back to your village's meeting point full of memories.