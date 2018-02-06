Welcome to Cyclades
The biggest surprise may be the variety found within this island group. Chase hedonism on Mykonos or Ios, history on Delos, hiking trails on Andros or Amorgos. Want a romantic break? Try Santorini. To escape reality? Pick Donousa or Anafi. You can ferry-hop to your heart’s content, enjoy long, lazy lunches at waterside tavernas, or simply lay claim to a sunbed by a spectacular beach. You’re living the dream.
Book your daytime or sunset tour and start your experience with a hotel pickup. Your destinations depend on your chosen tour.Daytime Tour (available April 1 to November 15):Travel by air-conditioned minibus to the first of the three traditional wineries and, on route, learn from your guide about wine production on Santorini and the varietals that you may try during the day.Producing some of the most distinctive wine in the Mediterranean, the island owes its success largely to aspa, a unique blend of volcanic soil that lends its wines a rich minerality and light flavor. Grapes are grown in baskets close to the ground, allowing much-needed moisture from the island’s minimal rainfall to be retained effectively.At each winery, enjoy a cellar tour with your guide to see how the winemaking process unfolds, from harvesting to maturing the wine. Plus, walk around a volcanic vineyard to see the grapes first-hand, and sample glasses of Santorini wine galore – up to 12 glasses in total.Try popular varietals such as assyrtiko and vinsanto, and enjoy local delicacies such as cheese and local snacks.Sunset Tour (available May 15 to September 30): After visiting Estate Argyros or Boutari Winery, continue with a tasting at the old family winery of Gavalas and from there to the renowned Venetsanos Winery in time for Santorini’s legendary sunset. Head to the open-air terrace and enjoy a plate of local cheeses to complement your wines against a stunning backdrop of the caldera and Aegean, just as the sun sets over the sea. Plus, enjoy a delicious sweet surprise here before finishing your trip with a hotel drop-off. *Please note that Sunset tour lasts 4 hours approx. and Daytime tour 4,5 hours approx. *
Choose from a daytime or sunset cruise, then begin with a pickup from your Santorini hotel. Hop inside an air-conditioned minivan and relax on the journey to the cruise departure point.On arrival, be greeted by your professional skipper before settling into a comfortable spot aboard a deluxe catamaran. Take in views of the caldera and the cascade of sugar cube buildings as your boat slips away from shore and out onto the open waters of the Aegean Sea.Relax on deck and soak up the sun and island sights. If you’re feeling thirsty, make for the onboard bar to refresh with unlimited soda, coffee, wine or ouzo (an anise-flavored Greek liquor).After around 30 minutes, anchor near the hot springs by Santorini’s famous volcano: Nea Kameni. Disembark your catamaran, then submerge yourself in the warm waters for a relaxing and reviving bath. The naturally formed pools are said to have medicinal powers against skin and bone disease.Back on board, dry off with a provided towel as you glide along the coast to southern Santorini’s beautiful beaches. Stop at the White Beach, where you’ll have the opportunity to swim in the crystalline waters. Should you wish, pull on a provided snorkel set and flippers, and set off in search of vibrant life below sea level.When the time comes, return to your boat for a tantalizing barbeque lunch or dinner (depending on cruise option selected). Sink your teeth into a selection of pork chops, chicken, Greek salad, pasta salad, bread and fruit.After your meal, stop at the Red Beach. Here, enjoy free time to swim, snorkel, or simply relax in the sun.Approximately 30 minutes later, reboard your catamaran for your return journey. If you’ve opted for the sunset cruise, watch in awe as the sun slips from the sky and ribbons of red, orange and pink spread out around the horizon.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel.Please note: the stop at the Red and/or White Beach may be changed to a different beach, depending on your experienced catamaran skipper’s judgement of weather and sea conditions on the day of your cruise. In every swimming stop opportunity, the catamaran boat anchors off the beaches in deep waters as the vessel is not able to dock on the actual beaches in shallow waters.
With a customized itinerary that is tailored to suit your needs and interests, spend your chosen five or eight hours on Santorini visiting the cultural, historical and natural landmarks that interest you the most. During your tour, speak with your private driver-guide about the types of things you would like to see, so that the logistics can be arranged.On the day of your tour, meet your driver-guide at your Santorini hotel, and then set off in a premium, air-conditioned vehicle. Transport is included, but all meals and entrance fees are at your own expense.During your custom tour, perhaps visit some of the island’s must-see attractions like the archaeological site of Akrotiri, or stretch out on the black and red sand beaches before watching the sunset at Oia village. Alternatively, ask your guide to take you to the places often missed by visitors.See the Itinerary for a sample tour. The activities and attractions mentioned are provided as examples only, and can be tailored to your interests and timeframes on the day by your private driver-guide.
The excursion starts at 11:30 from the centre of Fira. First stop and an extended visit to the Archeological site of Akrotiri, the well-known Prehistoric town. Akrotiri excavations starting in 1967 at the site called Akrotiri ("Upper Thira") have made Thera the best-known "Minoan" site outside of Crete, the homeland of the culture. Only the southern tip of a large town has been uncovered, yet it has revealed complexes of multi-level buildings, streets and squares, with remains of walls standing as high as 8 meters, all entombed in the solidified ash of the famous eruption of Thera. This Bronze Age civilization thrived between 3000 to 2000 BC, and reached its peak in the period 2000 to 1580 BC. 1 hour & 20 minutes guidance in the Archaeological site. Entrance fees to the site are not included and are payable directly on the spot. Continue the tour by visiting one of the most famous black beaches of the island, Perissa beach. Enjoy a swim and/or a lunch right next to the unique black beach. 1 hour & 45 minutes free time. Meal is not included. Next stop is the traditional and quiet settlement of Megalochori. Walk with your guide through this traditional village and enjoy the "virgin" part of the island. 30 minutes walking are enough to explore and take a good glance of the local's traditional life. Meet the bus which will be waiting for you at the other side of the village. From this excursion couldn't miss the highest point of the island the Prophet Elias Monastery. It lies 3 Km south to Pyrgos village and this is the highest point of Santorini (567 meters). The monastery was founded in 1711. The history of Prophet Elias is long and very important for the life of the island during the centuries. Please note that the actual Monastery cannot be visited any more. All travelers are visiting the church of the Monastery with the wonderful yard and the amazing island’s panoramic view! The drive to the Monastery of Prophet Elias is really breathtaking. Reach to the top and spend your 15 minutes free time there to capture your best panoramic photo-shoots of Santorini. Time to relax and enjoy both view and Santorini's excellent wines. 45 minutes stop in Santo Wines. One of the first modern wineries in terms of design and largest one in terms of capacity. The grapes lying in the sun on the balconies above the caldera to yield the Vinsanto in September, offer a particularly attractive view. Entrance and wine tasting are included in the rate. Lastly, visit the most famous and photographed place on earth, Oia village. The crowning glory of tranquillity, boasting the most superb views of the caldera. Take time to stroll around the narrow streets, admire the beautiful, old houses and explore its quaint boutiques of local ceramic art, paintings and semi precious jewels. Enjoy the unique sunset and return with the bus back to your village's meeting point full of memories.
Our brand new luxury catamaran departs from the Vlychada port at 14:15-14:30 pm. There is a free round trip transfer from your hotel provided by our mini buses We first stop for 30 minutes at the Red Beach for swimming and snorkeling. Our catamaran will then sail to our second stop, the White beach, where we will spend 1 hour and you will be able to swim and snorkel. Enjoy an appetizing BBQ on board which includes Greek specialties like pork suvlaki, tzatziki, Greek Salad and baklavas while you sip on complimentary wine and soft drinks. Next, we will be sailing close to Aspronissi and Akrotiri and stop for 30 minutes at the Hot Springs. Here you can swim and enjoy a mud bath. We will then head to our last stop, below Oia village, to watch the sunset from the best point on the island. The tour finishes in Amoudi and our mini buses will take you back to your hotel. Barbecue meal menu: - Barbeque (3 choices): pork suvlaki, chicken filet or vegetarian option - Greek Salad, briam, bread, tzatziki , Italian pasta, ntolmadakia, - Baklavas (traditional Greek sweets) and fruits with honey and cinnamon as desert. Complimentary drinks* (Santorinian white wine-selection Nychteru, water, soft drinks, coffee and tea, beers).
Our catamaran starts from the Ammoudi port of Oia or the Athinios port at 2:15pm. There is a round trip transfer from your hotel provided by our mini buses. We will start by sailing close to the Caldera cliffs and Volcano, the first stop will be for 30 minutes at the Hot Springs for swimming and to enjoy a mud bath. Next, we sail close to Aspronisi, and Akrotiri to see the lighthouse and the Indian Face rock. Our second stop will be for 60 minutes at the White beach for swimming and snorkeling. You will then enjoy delicious barbecue freshly prepared on board which includes Greek specialties such as pork suvlaki, Greek salad, tzatziki and ntolmadakia all accompanied with free wine, water and soft drinks. Set off to our final stop where we will be for 30 minutes, at the Red beach for swimming and snorkeling. We then sail inside the Caldera and close to Thirassia Island before heading back to the ports of Amoudi or Athinios. Barbecue meal menu: Barbeque (3 choices): pork suvlaki, chicken filet or vegetarian option Greek Salad, bread, tzatziki, Italian pasta, ntolmadakia, Fruits with honey and cinnamon as dessert