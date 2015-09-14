Welcome to Crete
Crete is a magical tapestry of splendid beaches, ancient treasures, and landscapes encompassing vibrant cities and dreamy villages, where locals share their traditions, wonderful cuisine and generous spirit.
Bewitching Scenery
There’s something undeniably artistic in the way the Cretan landscape unfolds, from the sun-drenched beaches in the north to the rugged canyons spilling out at the cove-carved and cliff-lined southern coast. In between, valleys cradle moody villages, and round-shouldered hills are the overture to often snow-dabbed mountains. Take it all in on a driving tour, trek through Europe’s longest gorge, hike to the cave where Zeus was born or cycle among orchards on the Lasithi Plateau. Leave time to plant your footprints on a sandy beach, and boat, kayak or snorkel in the crystalline waters.
Rich Historical Tapestry
Crete’s natural beauty is equalled only by the richness of its history. The island is the birthplace of the first advanced society on European soil, the Minoans, who ruled some 4000 years ago, and you’ll find evocative vestiges all over, including the famous Palace of Knossos. At the crossroads of three continents, Crete has been coveted and occupied by consecutive invaders. History imbues Hania and Rethymno, where labyrinthine lanes – laid out by the Venetians – are lorded over by mighty fortresses, and where gorgeously restored Renaissance mansions rub rafters with mosques and Turkish bathhouses. The Byzantine influence stands in magnificent frescoed chapels, churches and monasteries.
Cuisine
If you’re a foodie, you will be in heaven in Crete, where ‘locavore’ is not a trend but a way of life. Rural tavernas often produce their own meat, cheese, olive oil, raki and wine, and catch their own seafood. Follow a gourmet trail across the landscape and you’ll delight in distinctive herbs and greens gathered from each hillside, cheeses made fresh with unique village- or household-specific recipes, and honey flavoured by mountain herbs. The Cretan diet is among the healthiest in the world. Pair your meal with excellent local wine, and cap it off with a fiery shot of raki.
Culture
Crete’s spirited people champion their unique culture and customs, and time-honoured traditions remain a dynamic part of the island’s soul. Look for musicians striking up a free-form jam on local instruments, like the stringed lyra, or wedding celebrants weaving their time-honoured traditional regional dances. Meeting regular folk gossiping in kafeneia (coffee houses), preparing their Easter feast, tending to their sheep or celebrating during the island’s many festivals is what makes a visit to Crete so special.
Crete activities
Full Day Tour to Samaria Gorge
Walk through the gorge, approximately 11 miles (18 kilometers) which begins at the plateau of Omalos.Cross through the White Mountains and finish at the tiny village of Aghia Roumeli on the Libyan Sea. The route is enriched with flowers, herbs and trees, little fountains, abandoned settlements and wild goats known as Kri-Kri, as well as birds of prey.From the secluded village of Aghia Roumeli, take the boat to the village of Chora Sfakion to meet the coach for return trip to Heraklion.
Full-Day Land Rover Safari from Heraklion with Lunch
Your day-long safari adventure begins at 8:30am with a pickup from your Heraklion hotel. Join the small group in the Land Rover and make your way along the coastline to the spectacular Cretan mountains. Visit the Aposelemis Basin Reservoir and an ancient Roman aqueduct. Continue to the village of Kastamonitsa, nestled in the foothills of the Afendi mountains, where you will experience a Cretan-style breakfast and can sample a local spirit called "raki", a fragrant, grape-based pomace brandy.Following the Minoan path, the tour leads you through mountain passes where you can marvel at the scenery and wildlife as your guide explains the local history and mythology. High up in the mountains the tour stops at a shepherd's mitato, where you can feed the animals while observing the traditional cheese-making process. Your next stop is a birds-eye view of the plateau of Lassithi and the north coast, which provides a spectacular photo opportunity. Continue on toward the Diction Cave (there is a a 4€ entry charge), the mythological birthplace of Zeus. There are many steps leading up to the cave, so walking shoes are recommended. There is a place to wait for those who are not inclined or able to participate in this activity. By now you will have built up an appetite, so head to a local tavern for lunch and choose from traditional local starters and main courses (vegetarian options available), accompanied by a glass or two of wine. After lunch, visit the Lassinthos Eco Park where you can observe the local way of life and traditional handicrafts.Your next stop is Lassithi Plateau, where time has virtually stood still and the local people are mainly farmers. Stop to snap some photos at the scenic village of Seli before heading to the village of Krassi, famous for its natural spring water source and 2,000-year-old plane tree. Cap the day off with a meandering driver along mountain roads back to your hotel, where the tour ends.
Full Day Tour to Spinalonga Island with BBQ Lunch
After a hotel pickup, travel to the pretty village of Elounda, and board your boat to the island of Spinalonga: a former leper colony. With its well-preserved houses and churches, Spinalonga is rich in history. Learn about the Venetian occupation as your guide points out the old fortress that surrounds the abandoned village. After a walking tour, make the most of some free time to swim in the crystal blue water of the Gulf of Mirabello, and then follow it up with a barbeque lunch. On the way back, stop at the small and charming town of Aghios Nikolaos, with its quaint harbour and supposedly 'bottomless lake' for a coffee break. Your tour then finishes with a drop-off at your hotel. Please note: If you are staying in an Elounda hotel, the visit to Aghios Nikolaos is not included. If you wish to visit the town on your own, please coordinate this with the local supplier before you travel.
Heraklion Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour
Crete’s capital is a vibrant mix of ancient and medieval history, outstanding museums and enticing shopping and restaurants, all topped off with the ancient Palace of Knossos, located just outside town. With all this to discover, a hop-on hop-off bus tour is one of the best ways to get to know the city.With your 1-day ticket, board the open-top bus at any of the 10 stops and spend the day hopping off and back on again at any of the stops you choose. See the Itinerary for the full list of stops. Ride the bus to Knossos and spend time exploring this fascinating site, where the palaces and courtyards of Crete’s Minoan capital stood between around 3400 and 2100 BC. Wander around the relics of the chambers of King Minos, and conjure up visions of the mythical beast, the Minotaur, that reputedly roamed a labyrinth here.Admire other top Heraklion attractions including the 16th-century Koules Venetian fortress on the harbor front, and the old city gates. Or hop off to visit Heraklion Archaeological Museum, the Natural History Museum, or the grave of Crete’s beloved 20th-century writer Nikos Kazantzakis.Enjoy unlimited use of your ticket throughout the day, hopping on and off whenever you wish, however many times you wish. Buses depart from each stop on a regular basis, so you can explore at your own pace. End your tour whenever you want at any stop — it’s up to you!
Ancient Palace of Knossos Tour
Leave your Crete hotel by air-conditioned coach and travel to the Minoan Palace of Knossos, one of the island’s showstopping historical attractions. The original site is believed to have been built around 1900 BC, but – following an earthquake – it was rebuilt on a grand scale, and lavish royal quarters, shrines, treasuries and storerooms were added around the Central Court. After paying your entrance fee, head inside to explore the reconstructed site that was brought to life from a series of 20th-century excavations by British archaeologist Sir Arthur Evans. As you walk, listen to tales and trivia about the palace’s glory days during the Minoan era – a Bronze Age civilization that made Knossos its capital. Greek mythology was ingrained in Minoan culture, and the Palace of Knossos featured in many popular tales such as the famous myth of Theseus and the Minotaur. Hear of legends and Greek folklore while exploring areas of the palace like the Throne Room, home to frescoes of the Minoan’s sacred mythical beasts. Wander through the Central Court and gaze up at sights like the Grand Staircase. See an impressive fresco of rampaging bulls, and explore the corridors and labyrinth-like alleyways that lead to intriguing rooms such as the Theatral Area – a place that may have once existed as a theater. Then return to your coach for the short journey to Heraklion town where you can complete your knowledge with a visit to the Archeological Museum and admire the greatest collection of Minoan treasures and priceless exhibits in the world. Follows, free time for lunch (own expense) and with your sightseeing over, your tour ends with a hotel drop-off. Enjoy a short break for lunch (own expense) . After seeing the sights of Crete’s main city, your day trip finishes with a hotel drop-off.
Crete Food Tour of Chania Old Town
After meeting your guide in central Chania, set off on your stroll around the city to learn about its culinary history while scouting out its beloved cafes, markets and delicatessens. As you walk, learn about Crete’s cuisine as well as the island’s history.Founded as a Minoan settlement, Crete went on to be ruled by the Romans, Arabs, Byzantines, Venetians and Ottoman Turks, with each set of rulers leaving their stamp on the island’s culinary history. As is the case in many Mediterranean islands, recipes are handed down from one generation to the next, leading to dishes that are cooked with beautiful local ingredients according to centuries-old methods.Amble through Patriarchou Athinagora, one of the Old Town squares, continue past Chania Cathedral, and then wander through the little-known backstreets and alleyways to find the Chania eateries favored by locals. The number of food stops varies, as does the type of samples you may try. However, every tour includes local specialties such as rusks — the delicious and crusty twice-baked Cretan bread rolls — and koulouri, donut-shaped bread encrusted with sweetened sesame seeds. Cheese, olive oil, olives and sweet pie are other examples of typical delicacies that may be included.Having enjoyed three hours exploring Chania and discovering its food gems, work your way back to the start point where your food tour finishes.