Samaria Gorge

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Samaria Gorge - Hanai Province, Crete

Overview

Hiking the 16km-long Samaria Gorge, one of Europe's longest canyons, is high on the list of must-dos for many visitors to Crete. There’s an undeniable raw beauty to the canyon, with its soaring cliffs and needlenose passageways. The hike begins at an elevation of 1230m just south of Omalos at Xyloskalo and ends in the coastal village of Agia Roumeli. It's also possible to do it the 'lazy way': hiking a shorter distance by starting at Agia Roumeli. The only way out of Agia Roumeli is by taking the boat to Sougia or Hora Sfakion, which are served by bus and taxi back to Hania.

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Samaria Gorge

Filter by interest:

Beaches

How to hike Crete’s Samaria Gorge…and end up on a beach

Oct 25, 2023 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Samaria Gorge with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.