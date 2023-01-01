Koules Fortress

After six years of restoration, Iraklio’s symbol, the 16th-century fortress called Rocca al Mare by the Venetians, reopened in August 2016 with a brand-new exhibition. It tells the story of the building, zeroes in on milestones in city history, and displays ancient amphorae, Venetian cannons and other finds recovered from shipwrecks around Dia Island by Jacques Cousteau in 1976.

The presentation is insightful and atmospheric thanks to muted light filtering in through the old cannon holes. Visits conclude on the rooftop, with panoramic views over the sea and the city.