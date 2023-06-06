Iraklio

The fortress walls rise out of the water - Iraklio, Iraklio Province, Crete

Crete’s capital, Iraklio (also called Heraklion), is Greece’s fifth-largest city and the island’s economic and administrative hub. It's also home to Crete's blockbuster sights: the must-see Heraklion Archaeological Museum and the nearby Palace of Knossos, which both provide fascinating windows into Crete's ancient past.

  Historical Museum of Crete

    Historical Museum of Crete

    Iraklio

    If you’re wondering what Crete’s been up to for the past, say, 1700 years, a spin around this engagingly curated museum is in order. Exhibits hopscotch…

  Heraklion Archaeological Museum

    Heraklion Archaeological Museum

    Iraklio

    This state-of-the-art museum is one of the largest and most important in Greece. The two-storey revamped 1930s Bauhaus building makes a gleaming showcase…

  Koules Fortress

    Koules Fortress

    Iraklio

    After six years of restoration, Iraklio’s symbol, the 16th-century fortress called Rocca al Mare by the Venetians, reopened in August 2016 with a brand…

  Church of Agios Titos

    Church of Agios Titos

    Iraklio

    This majestic church dominates the eponymous, palm-studded square. It had Byzantine origins in AD 961, was converted to a Catholic church by the Venetians…

  Grave of Nikos Kazantzakis

    Grave of Nikos Kazantzakis

    Iraklio

    A simple tomb in the well-preserved Martinengo Bastion south of the city centre honours Nikos Kazantzakis (1883–1957), Crete’s most acclaimed 20th-century…

  Monastery of St Peter & St Paul

    Monastery of St Peter & St Paul

    Iraklio

    One of Iraklio's most striking ruins, this 13th-century Dominican monastery has been rebuilt and repackaged (mosque, movie theatre) numerous times…

  Museum of Christian Art

    Museum of Christian Art

    Iraklio

    Housed in a 13th-century monastery that was later a mosque, this tiny but fascinating museum features well-displayed historic religious artworks from…

  Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum

    Iraklio

    In an imaginatively recycled power station, a 10-minute walk west from 25 Avgoustou along the waterfront, this museum uses huge dioramas and a terrarium…

