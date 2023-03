In an imaginatively recycled power station, a 10-minute walk west from 25 Avgoustou along the waterfront, this museum uses huge dioramas and a terrarium wing to introduce you to the flora and fauna of Crete and the Mediterranean.

Stars of the show include the life-size (5m by 7m) representation of the elephant-like Deinotherium gigantum, the world’s third-largest land mammal, and the shivering and shaking classroom earthquake simulator.