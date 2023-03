One of Greece’s largest cathedrals, with space for 8000 worshippers, Agios Minas was constructed (with interruptions) between 1862 and 1895 and dedicated to the patron saint of Iraklio.

Highlights in the imposing interior include the wall frescoes, the trio of giant chandeliers dangling down the centre aisle and the white-marble iconostasis (the screen that separates the sanctuary from the main nave).