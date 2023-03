Housed in a 13th-century monastery that was later a mosque, this tiny but fascinating museum features well-displayed historic religious artworks from monasteries around Crete. Paintings, woodcraft, manuscripts and stone carvings are presented in a clear manner with English descriptions. Star exhibits include works by 15th-century icon hagiographer Angelos Akotantos and post-Byzantine painter Michael Damaskinos.

It’s opposite Agios Minas Cathedral.