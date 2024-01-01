City Walls

Iraklio

Iraklio burst out of its walls long ago, but these massive fortifications, with seven bastions and four gates, are still very conspicuous, dwarfing the concrete 20th-century structures around them. The Venetians built the defences between 1462 and 1562. You can follow the walls around the heart of the city, though it’s not a particularly scenic trip.

  Palace of Knossos

    Palace of Knossos

    3.48 MILES

    Crete’s most famous historical attraction is the Palace of Knossos, the grand capital of Minoan Crete, located 5km south of the city of Iraklio. The…

  Heraklion Archaeological Museum

    Heraklion Archaeological Museum

    0.75 MILES

    This state-of-the-art museum is one of the largest and most important in Greece. The two-storey revamped 1930s Bauhaus building makes a gleaming showcase…

  Gortyna

    Gortyna

    21.46 MILES

    Gortyna (also Gortyn or Gortys) has been inhabited since Neolithic times but reached its pinnacle after becoming the capital of Roman Crete from around 67…

  Phaestos

    Phaestos

    26.41 MILES

    Phaestos was the second-most-important Minoan palace-city after Knossos and enjoys an awe-inspiring setting with panoramic views of the Messara Plain and…

  Moni Arkadiou

    Moni Arkadiou

    28.01 MILES

    The 16th-century Arkadi Monastery, 23km southeast of Rethymno, has deep significance for Cretans. As the site where hundreds of cornered locals massacred…

  Ideon Cave

    Ideon Cave

    18.91 MILES

    Although just a huge and fairly featureless hole in the ground, Ideon has sacred importance in mythology as the place where Zeus was reared by his mother,…

  Museum of Ancient Eleutherna

    Museum of Ancient Eleutherna

    25.63 MILES

    A must-see for anyone visiting the ruins of Eleutherna is the accompanying modern museum that contextualises the ancient city through the exhibition of…

  Melidoni Cave

    Melidoni Cave

    22.25 MILES

    About 2km outside the village of Melidoni is this stunning cathedral-like cave, an evocative underworld of stalactites and stalagmites. A place of worship…

1. Natural History Museum

0.35 MILES

In an imaginatively recycled power station, a 10-minute walk west from 25 Avgoustou along the waterfront, this museum uses huge dioramas and a terrarium…

2. Agios Minas Cathedral

0.38 MILES

One of Greece’s largest cathedrals, with space for 8000 worshippers, Agios Minas was constructed (with interruptions) between 1862 and 1895 and dedicated…

3. Museum of Christian Art

0.39 MILES

Housed in a 13th-century monastery that was later a mosque, this tiny but fascinating museum features well-displayed historic religious artworks from…

4. Historical Museum of Crete

0.49 MILES

If you’re wondering what Crete’s been up to for the past, say, 1700 years, a spin around this engagingly curated museum is in order. Exhibits hopscotch…

5. Grave of Nikos Kazantzakis

0.5 MILES

A simple tomb in the well-preserved Martinengo Bastion south of the city centre honours Nikos Kazantzakis (1883–1957), Crete’s most acclaimed 20th-century…

6. Morosini Fountain

0.52 MILES

Four water-spouting lions make up this charming fountain, the town's most beloved Venetian vestige. Built in 1628 by Francesco Morosini, it once supplied…

7. Turkish Sebil

0.52 MILES

Iraklio's only remaining Turkish-era pump house once supplied drinking water to the local population.

8. Bembo Fountain

0.54 MILES

Iraklio's first fountain was cobbled together in the 1550s from antique materials, including Venetian coats of arms and a statue of a Roman official found…