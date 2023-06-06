Agios Nikolaos

Wharf and buildings surrounding Voulismeni Lake.

Lasithi’s capital, Agios Nikolaos has an enviable location on hilly terrain overlooking the sensuously curving Bay of Mirabello. There’s a strong local character to Agios Nikolaos that imbues it with charismatic, low-key flair. A narrow channel separates the small harbour from the circular Voulismeni Lake, whose shore is lined with cafes and restaurants.

  • Abduction of Europa Statue

    Abduction of Europa Statue

    Agios Nikolaos

    The myth of the Phoenician princess Europa being abducted by Zeus in the guise of a bull finds expression in a monumental statue at the end of a ho-hum…

  • Minotaur Mural

    Minotaur Mural

    Agios Nikolaos

    Walking along the waterfront on Akti Koundourou, keep an eye out for a superb perspective mural depicting the Minotaur on a zigzagging staircase (next to…

  • Folk Museum

    Folk Museum

    Agios Nikolaos

    This modest museum near the lake houses a well-curated collection of traditional handicrafts (especially textiles, costumes and embroidery), alongside…

  • Agia Triada Church

    Agia Triada Church

    Agios Nikolaos

    Right in the town centre, Agios Nikolaos' main church is a three-aisled Byzantine construction dedicated to the Holy Trinity. The mosaic above the main…

