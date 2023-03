The myth of the Phoenician princess Europa being abducted by Zeus in the guise of a bull finds expression in a monumental statue at the end of a ho-hum car park near the port, off Akti Themistokleous.

Designed by the late film director – and local boy – Nikos Koundouros, it shows a buxom beauty perched atop the beast while cradling an orb in one hand and a dove in the other.