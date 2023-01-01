Church of Panagia Kera

This tiny triple-aisled church on the main road shelters Crete's best-preserved Byzantine frescoes. The oldest in the central nave (13th century) depict scenes surrounding the life of Christ, including the Ascension in the apse, the four Gospel scenes (Presentation, Baptism, Raising of Lazarus and Entry into Jerusalem) in the dome and a superb Last Supper. The south aisle is dedicated to St Anne, mother of Mary, with depictions including her marriage and Mary's birth. The north aisle focuses on St Anthony.

The church is about 1km south of Krista – look for the parking area opposite the Paradise restaurant. After your visit, you can sit in the garden cafe and ponder it all.