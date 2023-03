On the eastern shore of Spinalonga Island, Kolokytha is a small but lovely sandy cove with a view over to Kolokytha Island. Tour boats drop their passengers here for swimming and barbecues between 12.30pm and 2.30pm, so come early or in the afternoon to revel in its remoteness. To get there, walk or drive to the parking area below the chapel of Agios Loukas and follow the footpath to the coast for about 500m.