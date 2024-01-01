You don't come to Plaka for the beach, but if you need your tan-and-swim fix, head towards the northern end of the village. There, next to a big car park and steps from cafes and tavernas, is the town's long, narrow and pebbly strand, whose distinctive asset is its priceless view of Spinalonga Island.
Plaka Town Beach
Lasithi Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.82 MILES
Tiny Spinalonga Island became a leper colony in 1903 and catapulted into pop-cultural consciousness thanks to Victoria Hislop's 2005 bestselling novel The…
29.76 MILES
Ierapetra is the launch pad for boat trips to uninhabited Chrissi Island (also known as Gaïdouronisi or Hrysi Island). It is famous for its golden beaches…
13.3 MILES
The Palace of Malia, 3km east of Malia, was built at about the same time as the great Minoan palaces of Phaestos and Knossos. The First Palace dates back…
9.5 MILES
The fortified hilltop city state of Lato is one of Crete’s best-preserved non-Minoan ancient sites and worth the trip for the rural serenity and stunning…
28.22 MILES
In splendid isolation on a windswept plateau, 15th-century fortified Moni Toplou is one of the most historically significant monasteries in Crete. Its…
10.8 MILES
This tiny triple-aisled church on the main road shelters Crete's best-preserved Byzantine frescoes. The oldest in the central nave (13th century) depict…
18.6 MILES
According to legend, Rhea hid in this cave to give birth to Zeus, far from the clutches of his offspring-gobbling father, Cronos. A slick and vertiginous…
13.76 MILES
The Late Minoan settlement of Gournia lies 19km southeast of Agios Nikolaos. Comprising a small palace and residential areas, it was built between 1600…
Nearby Lasithi Province attractions
3.24 MILES
On the eastern shore of Spinalonga Island, Kolokytha is a small but lovely sandy cove with a view over to Kolokytha Island. Tour boats drop their…
7.53 MILES
Walking along the waterfront on Akti Koundourou, keep an eye out for a superb perspective mural depicting the Minotaur on a zigzagging staircase (next to…
7.66 MILES
The myth of the Phoenician princess Europa being abducted by Zeus in the guise of a bull finds expression in a monumental statue at the end of a ho-hum…
7.66 MILES
This modest museum near the lake houses a well-curated collection of traditional handicrafts (especially textiles, costumes and embroidery), alongside…
7.83 MILES
Right in the town centre, Agios Nikolaos' main church is a three-aisled Byzantine construction dedicated to the Holy Trinity. The mosaic above the main…
8.41 MILES
About 15km east of Malia, Milatos Cave is easily reached and fun to explore, although you'll need a torch (flashlight) and good shoes to explore the…
9.5 MILES
