Welcome to Small Cyclades

The tiny islands that lie between Naxos and Amorgos are like miniature outposts of calm. In the days of antiquity, all were densely populated, revealed by the large number of ancient graves that have been uncovered. During the Middle Ages, only wild goats and even wilder pirates inhabited these islands. Post-independence, intrepid souls from Naxos and Amorgos recolonised the Small Cyclades, and today four have permanent populations – Iraklia, Schinousa, Ano Koufonisi and Donousa. Recently, the islands have welcomed a growing number of independent-minded tourists.

