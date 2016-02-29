Welcome to Small Cyclades
The tiny islands that lie between Naxos and Amorgos are like miniature outposts of calm. In the days of antiquity, all were densely populated, revealed by the large number of ancient graves that have been uncovered. During the Middle Ages, only wild goats and even wilder pirates inhabited these islands. Post-independence, intrepid souls from Naxos and Amorgos recolonised the Small Cyclades, and today four have permanent populations – Iraklia, Schinousa, Ano Koufonisi and Donousa. Recently, the islands have welcomed a growing number of independent-minded tourists.
The Small Cyclades are officially under the administration of Naxos. Donousa is the northernmost of the group and the furthest from Naxos; the others are clustered near the larger island's southeast coast.
