10 Best Places to Visit in Greece

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Like the mythical Sirens who were reputed to tempt passing sailors, Greece still lures travelers to its scintillating shores. The expansive island archipelago – with traditional whitewashed villages bound by azure seas curling into harbors lined with waterfront tavernas – never fails to enchant visitors. Turn to Greece’s mountainous mainland, and you'll be instantly rich in treasure-filled museums, convivial feasts and spirited cities.

Plotting any modern voyage to this ancient country compels you to tuck away tidbits of its hefty history along the way. As you contemplate your dream Greece itinerary, consider adding these 10 favorite places.

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1. Athens

Best for ancient history

The Ancient Agora, located to the northwest of the Acropolis. Apostolis Giontzis/Shutterstock

Whatever time of year you walk the streets of Greece’s storied capital, the ancients walked them before you – whether it is your first visit or 50th, whether you see the evidence underneath you or it is obscured by modernity. From the Acropolis (whose jewel in the crown is the 5th-century BCE Parthenon) to the underground metro (where some stations feature archaic finds), Athens teems with historic sites, monuments and museums. A combo card grants entry to the Acropolis and six more sites; the Acropolis Museum is also a must-see.

Easy to tackle on foot, Athens is one of Europe’s most lively metropolises. Highlights include strolls through neighborhoods such as old-town Plaka, flea market–famous Monastiraki and hip Pangrati. By night, catch a live band in gritty Gazi , see a movie at an outdoor cinema in Thission or go barhopping off the main commercial street Ermou.

Local tip: Book tickets online for a reinvented Greek tragedy or dance troupe performance at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus amphitheater as part of the Epidaurus Festival, which takes place each summer.

2. Milos

Best for underwater exploration

Sarakiniko beach on Milos. Sven Hansche/Shutterstock

A collection of more than 70 beaches, sea caves hidden beneath limestone cliffs and technicolor traditional boathouses are just some of the reasons why mineral-rich Milos has won the hearts of many travelers. Evidence of its volcanic origins can be seen in the almost lunar landscape of Sarakiniko, where the more daring dive into a jade-colored Aegean Sea. Arrive early at Gerondas beach to nab the generous shade of caves and enjoy floating silently in still waters.

Planning tip: Save a couple of days to spend on Kimolos, a small island northeast of Milos reachable by ferry. One of its most impressive beaches is Prassa, where blindingly white coarse sand shows off shallow aquamarine waters to full effect.

3. Rhodes

Best for medieval history

The medieval old town of Rhodes. Murat An/Shutterstock

Rhodes has long been the Dodecanese’s biggest draw, thanks to its atmospheric, UNESCO World Heritage–listed medieval old town. Transformed in the Middle Ages by the Knights of the Order of St John into a formidable fortified city, it fell to the Ottomans, who erected mosques, baths and houses, many of which have been restored. Youngsters might envision armored men on horseback thundering down the cobblestone Street of the Knights.

Make sure you visit the Palace of the Grand Master, which features stunning Roman and early Christian floor mosaics, and the Church of Our Lady of the Castle.

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Planning tip: Book a state-licensed tour guide to show you around the old town for a full picture of its long and fascinating history.

4. Santorini

Best for couples

Santorini sunset. icemanphotos/Shutterstock

It’s hard not to fall for Santorini’s charms. Whitewashed and pastel-hued homes cling to steep cliffs above a cobalt Aegean and the island’s famed caldera, formed by volcanic eruptions over millennia. The sunsets transform the island, perfectly reflecting off of the white buildings of Oia.

Weave your way through the narrow alleyways of the postcard-perfect village of Oia amid blue-domed churches. Bathe in thermal springs warmed by an active volcano, splay out on black-sand beaches and don’t miss the prehistoric settlement of Akrotiri, which features an advanced drainage system.

Planning tip: Get to know Santorini’s smaller wine estates on a private tour. The next generation of vintners is breathing new life into traditional wines like mezzo and Nychteri.

5. Epiros

Best for rafting and hiking

Rafting on the Arachthos River. Georgios Tsichlis/Shutterstock

In Greece’s west lies Epiros, a remote region of soaring mountain peaks, fast-flowing rivers and hidden rock canyons. Hike to the alpine heights of Mt Tymfi’s Drakolimni (Dragon Lake), which freezes over in winter, or traverse the thick forests, inclines and descents of the spectacular Vikos Gorge. Whitewater rafting thrills and spills await in the Voidomatis or Arachthos rivers, while canyoning enthusiasts can choose from routes of varying difficulty.

6. Kythnos and Serifos

Best for low-key islands

Serifos island in Cyclades, Greece. Constantinos Iliopoulos/Shutterstock

If peaceful sandy shores, unassuming waterfront tavernas and sleepy villages are more your style, the low-key Cyclades isles of Kythnos and Serifos are worth a stop. Kythnos has deep bays and tamarisk-dotted silvery sand beaches (among them: Lefkes and Naousa).

Wallet-friendly tavernas line the laid-back fishing settlements of Loutro and Merihas, while wind-whipped Serifos, a two-hour ferry ride from Piraeus, features sweeping sandy beaches, sheltered bays, ghostly mining relics and a jewel-like hilltop capital whose neoclassical town hall stands sentinel over the buzzy main square.

7. Thessaloniki

Best for foodies

Ouried Cod, greek salad, tarama, mussel rice. ZAX_77/Shutterstock

At the crossroads of east and west, where the Romans, Byzantines and Ottomans all held sway over the centuries, Thessaloniki tempts serious foodies. Bougatsa, a phyllo pastry pie usually filled with semolina custard, spinach or meat, makes for a hearty breakfast. Pick up olives and spices at the olfactory-awakening open-air markets and Pontic cheeses from indoor food hub Modiano, which dates back to 1922. In the former oil merchant district of Ladadika, mezedopolia serve dishes revealing strong Anatolian and Middle Eastern influences, customarily with the fiery clear spirit tsipouro.

Planning tip: Thessaloniki is also renowned for its fish and seafood, served with fervor and pride whether it’s a backstreet taverna or an upscale restaurant. Bookings are recommended for the latter.

8. Corfu

Best for boating

The White House restaurant in Kalami on the island of Corfu. Gordon Bell/Shutterstock

Tranquil turquoise seas, fir-studded hillsides and a regal capital make Corfu one of the most beautiful parts of the country to go sailing. The Ionian isle is the ideal starting point for first-timers to take a sailing course and gain certification.

Afterward, join a flotilla for a leisurely cruise, dropping anchor at Kalami (of Durrells fame) and lush Paleokastritsa. In Corfu Town, admire a Venetian fortress, the French-designed Liston arcade and the Palace of St Michael and St George, built during the island’s British administration.

Planning tip: Few venture to Ereikousa island, northwest of Corfu, which is blessed with pristine beaches and shallow cerulean seas.

9. Crete

Best for archeology buffs

Knossos palace ruins. tuulijumala/Shutterstock

Greece’s largest island, Crete abounds in historic sites, well-preserved monuments and modern museums. A wander through the Minoan-era palaces of Knossos, Malia, Phaestos and Zakros won’t disappoint any fan of classical culture.

Stroll along the Venetian Harbor in Hania, lined with Ottoman monuments such as the Kioutsouk Hasan Mosque. Trek up to Byzantine and Venetian fortresses such as the Fortezza in Rethymno and Kastelli in Hania. In the east, the 16th-century Venetian fortress on the islet of Spinalonga reveals a harrowing, more recent past as a leper colony.

Among noteworthy museums are the Heraklion Archaeological Museum, Hania’s Maritime Museum of Crete and the Museum of Ancient Eleutherna in Rethymno.

10. Mykonos

Best for nightlife

A beach bar in Mykonos. Aerial-motion/Shutterstock

In the 1960s and '70s, Mykonos hosted roving hippies, celebrities and moneyed jet-setters who flirted and danced till the sun came up. While new five-star hotels and swanky brand-name restaurants may have altered the landscape and driven up prices, the fabled Cycladic isle still reigns supreme when it comes to summer nightlife in the Mediterranean.

Revelers can choose from the thumping bars lining Little Venice in Hora, as well as beach bars, cabaret restaurants and iconic clubs like seaside Cavo Paradiso, where illustrious DJs fire up the crowd.

Planning tip: August is Mykonos’ busiest month. It’s also when you can witness the hottest DJs and surprise appearances by music artists, including prominent hip-hop names.