Gazi, Keramikos & Metaxourgio
Gazi's story is a typical contemporary urban one: abandoned industry – here, a former gasworks – is revived by artists and bar owners. A decade passes, the edge becomes the centre, and the transformation continues in surrounding areas. Currently, adjacent Keramikos and Metaxourgio, east of Gazi, are where new scruffy-cool bars, theatres and cafes are popping up, alongside derelict mansions, moped dealerships and Chinese wholesalers. Come to this area at night, certainly, but also by day for the ancient cemetery of Kerameikos, as well as a couple of good museums.
Explore Gazi, Keramikos & Metaxourgio
- Kerameikos
This lush, tranquil site is named for the potters who settled it around 3000 BC. It was used as a cemetery through the 6th century AD. The grave markers…
- Museum of Islamic Art
While not particularly large, this museum houses a significant collection of Islamic art. Four floors of a mansion display, in ascending chronological…
- Industrial Gas Museum
It's fascinating to follow the walking route that runs through the old gasworks in Gazi, in operation from 1862 until 1984. The preserved complex of…
- BBenaki Museum at 138 Pireos St
While the main Benaki Museum of Greek Culture displays the classical and traditional, this annexe focuses on modern and inventive. Apart from a few…
- Archaeological Museum of Kerameikos
Visit the small museum at Kerameikos to see the originals of some pieces that are shown in replica around the historical site: delicate grave stelae …
- OOld OSY Depot
This former tram depot is used for various events throughout the year including the Athens Street Food Festival. Its exterior is also the canvas for some…
- BBeth Shalom Synagogue
Athens' main synagogue is a handsome white marble building dating to 1935. Renovated in 1972, it has two stained-glass windows with abstract designs…
- MMunicipal Gallery of Athens
This city-run gallery has temporary exhibits, sometimes featuring Greek artists but not always. It's definitely worth a peek as it's set in a grand…
- Museum of Traditional Pottery
If the Kerameikos site sparks your curiosity, head to this small museum around the corner. In a lovely neoclassical building, it's dedicated to the…
