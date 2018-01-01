Welcome to Rhodes Town
Inter-island ferries and catamarans use the Commercial Harbour, immediately outside the walls east of the Old Town, while excursion boats and private yachts are based at Mandraki Harbour, further north beside the New Town.
Medieval Segway Tour in Rhodes
Meet your local guide at your chosen time and start with an orientation session to get familiar with your two-wheeled, electric, self-balancing Segway. Once you feel comfortable, you’ll follow your guide through the narrow alleys of the medieval town, one of the few places that survived unscathed through the middle ages and was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1988.Following our experienced guides, the tour passes by the Ibrahim pasha mosque, the oldest mosque in Rhodes that still functions to this day and then crosses Juderia, the Jewish quarters to end up at the catholic church of Lady of the Burgo, the biggest Latin basilica of the island and an architectural gem that fuses different styles and influences.Next stop is at the hospice of St. Catherine and the tour goes on along the fortification walls passing by St. John's Gate (Red gate) and St. Athanassios Gate to reach our next destination: the mosque of Suleiman, one of the important Muslim monuments that exist today in the West. Then the tour visits the Gate Amboise, the most impressive gate of the medieval fortifications, decorated with the coat of arms of the Order and Grand Master Amboise, which remains a landmark of the medieval town, even to this day.The next stop of the tour takes place at the Grand Master's Palace or Kastello, the heart of the town's defenses, that also served as the residence of the Grand Master and administrative centre. Gliding down the picturesque Knight’s Street which connected the political with the religious center, we end up at the last stop of the tour. There we arrive at the Great hospital that under the auspices of the Knights provided high quality medical care and attention to those in need and today houses the archaeological museum.After exploring the highlights of the medieval town and discovering hidden spots and charming alleys with your guide, you will glide back to a location near the starting point where your tour will end. Throughout the tour, the guide takes care in order to make regular stops, when necessary or available, so that the guests have the opportunity and time to take photos, rest etc. Our tours are flexible, so that a group can make more frequent stops, or take a couple of extra minutes at a certain site and then make up for the delay. The tour guide, the segway safety orientation and the helmet are all included in the price. The tour does not enter any archaeological sites or monuments, so entrance fees are not included. Transfer, food and drinks are also not included in the price.
Lindos Independent Tour from Rhodes Town, Ixia, and Ialyssos
Look for a red bus to pick you up early in the morning at 9:30am for your journey. Sit comfortably in a brand new air-conditioned MIDI BUS for the 1 hour drive to Lindos. These groups are scheduled in small sizes in order to ensure a friendly and pleasant atmosphere within the bus.On this 1 hour journey to Lindos, you will spot Mediterranean villages as well as beautiful landscape that characterizes this area. On your arrival to Lindos, you will begin with a stop at the top of the hill, a panoramic view point great for photographs.Your self-guided visit will then start in Lindos parking area, where all the tour buses and cars are parked. Lindos is a traffic free zone. The main village square may be reached either within 5 min walking or taking a 2 min shuttle bus ride provided from the Lindos municipality. Afterwards, you will have 4 hours free time for your individual browsing. During your stay time you may explore the white village or head towards the famous Acropolis situated in the hills above. Lindos is also known for its sandy beach. The old town at the footsteps of the hill is alive with little cafes and restaurants and local produce boutiques. Sightseeing, retail therapy, exploring historic sites, swimming, dining and more await you on your day out.After your stay, your friendly driver will wait for you at the parking area for your return transfer.
Rhodes Old and New Town Combo Segway Tour
Meet your local guide at your chosen time and start with an orientation session to get familiar with your two-wheeled, electric, self-balancing Segway. Once you feel comfortable, you’ll follow your guide through the narrow alleys of the medieval town, one of the few places that survived unscathed through the middle ages and declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1988.First, the tour passes by the Ibrahim pasha mosque, the oldest mosque in Rhodes that still functions to this day and then crosses Juderia, the Jewish quarters to end up at the catholic church of Lady of the Burgo, the biggest latin basilica of the island and an architectural gem that fuses different styles and influences. Next stop is at the hospice of St. Catherine and the tour goes on passing by St. John's Gate (Red gate) and St. Athanassios Gate to reach the mosque of Suleiman. Then the tour visits the Gate Amboise, the most impressive gate of the medieval fortifications & landmark of the medieval town.The next stop of the tour takes place at the Grand Master's Palace or Kastello, the heart of the town's defenses, residence of the Grand Master and administrative centre. Gliding down the picturesque Knight’s Street we end up at the last stop in the medieval town, the Great hospital that today houses the archaeological museum.Following your guide, the tour leaves the medieval town behind, passing through the 15th century Porta Marina (Sea gate), Pierre d’ Aubusson’s symbolic work of art, to reach Mandraki. The tour stops at the Dockyard gate and then heads north, passing by the three picturesque windmills. The tour visits the Tower of St. Nicholas that stands guard to this day at the end of the pier, providing a unique view of Rhodes’ coastline & a perfect photo opportunity. Afterwards, the tour glides towards the western side of the Mandraki harbor passing by the New Market and the repurposed Italian administrative buildings of the Interwar period. Next stops are the iconic couple of deer standing on two pillars, at the entrance of the harbor, a symbol of modern Rhodes and then the orthodox church of the Annunciation of Virgin Mary. After exploring the highlights of Rhodes town and taking advantage of great photo opportunities, you will glide back to Ippokratous square, the heart of the Castellania district, where your tour will come to an end. Throughout the tour, the guide takes care to make regular stops, when necessary or available, so that the guests have the opportunity to take photos, rest etc. Our tours are flexible, so that a group can make more frequent stops, or take a couple of extra minutes at a certain site and then make up for the delay. The tour guide, the segway safety orientation and the helmet are all included in the price. The tour does not enter any archaeological sites or monuments.
Rhodes Shore Excursion: Rhodes City Tour
Leave the Port of Rhodes by air-conditioned minivan, and travel from the island’s main pier through the newer neighborhood of Rhodes city. Pass alongside Mandraki Esplanade to see government buildings and notable modern landmarks such as the Church of the Annunciation — built as recently as 1925 — and a replica of an old crusader monument: the Old Church of the Knights of St John.Chat with your private guide as you travel, and ask as many questions as you like about the city, the island and the sights. Since your tour is private, the itinerary is flexible and can be tailored to the sights you want to see.Swing past the deer statues of Mandraki Port, and continue up Monte Smith to gaze at the dramatic island vistas against the backdrop of the Aegean Sea. Stretch your legs on a stroll around the vantage point, soak up the views, and then travel back down the hill into Rhodes’ UNESCO-listed Old Town.Pass the city gates of Porte d’Amboise, and stop outside the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights of Rhodes for photos before heading inside, at your own expense, for a tour of the key rooms located on the second floor. Built in the 14th century, the palace was later destroyed in the 19th century then rebuilt in 1939 by the ruling Italians who wanted to accommodate King Emmanuel II and the dictator Mussolini.After browsing the palace’s impeccable rooms, head outside for a walk along the Street of the Knights and see the historical inns that were once occupied by the Crusaders. See Knight’s Hospital, a well-preserved building that has been turned into an archeological museum, and then enjoy some free time to explore the Old Town independently.At the prearranged time, meet back up with your guide and finish your tour with a drop-off at the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Port of Rhodes for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Rhodes Shore Excursion: Lindos and Rhodes Tour
Start your shore excursion with a pickup from the Port of Rhodes, and then travel along the island’s east coast with your private guide. Gaze out of your minivan’s window at some of Rhodes’ most beautiful beaches, pass through sleepy island villages and then stop in Lindos, Rhodes’ famous ancient village.Lindos’ pretty streets are fringed by the sugar cube houses found on many a Greek island, but it’s the magnificent 4,000-year-old acropolis that gives the village its star appeal. Work your way up Lindos’ gently winding cobblestone streets, and head inside the acropolis to explore with your guide (own expense). Have your camera ready to capture sights of the ruined Byzantine fortress and an Ancient Greek temple, and gaze down at the sweeping Bay of St Paul.After discovering the delights of Lindos Acropolis, make your way back into the village to visit one of its picturesque churches. Then, leave Lindos and travel to the nearby village of Haraki for a leisurely Greek lunch at your own expense. Feeling refreshed, return to your minivan and travel along the coast to Rhodes Old Town.Your next stop in the afternoon is at the Acropolis of Rhodes, one of the few acropoleis without fortifications. Stroll around the site’s Hellenistic monuments, admiring the ruins of a stadium, the Temple of Apollo and more. Continue with a drive along the old city walls to Porte d’Amboise, and then stretch your legs on a walking tour around the Old Town.Stroll down the Street of the Knights, admiring its medieval buildings with their impressive facades, and stop for photos by the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights of Rhodes. Enjoy some free time to explore on your own — perhaps visiting the palace and its museum at your own expense — and then meet your guide to travel back to your ship. Your day trip finishes with a drop-off at the Port of Rhodes.Worry-Free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Port of Rhodes for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Rhodes Airport or Cruise Port to Hotel
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this shared transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation on the gorgeous island of Rhodes.To make a booking, simply note your flight details and your Rhodes accommodation details on booking. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival on the island, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).