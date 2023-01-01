The main gallery of the four-part Modern Greek Art Museum, near the New Town’s northern tip, holds paintings, engravings and sculptures by some of Greece's greatest 20th-century artists. The real highlight is the top floor, devoted thanks to a bequest from his widow to the remarkable paintings of Valias Semertzidis (1911–83), whose work ranged from depictions of wartime struggle and hardship to Rhodian landscapes.

The museum also has three other, lesser sites – the neighbouring New Wing, plus the Municipal Art Gallery and Old Almshouse in the Old Town.