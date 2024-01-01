Modern Greek Art Museum – New Wing

Rhodes Town

This gleaming extension to the New Town’s Modern Greek Art Museum stands immediately behind its parent building. Located on the site of the city’s ancient Hellenistic walls, which are exposed to view beneath the floor, it’s used for temporary exhibitions.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ruins of the ancient temple on the Acropolis of Lindos. 1513583801 acropolis, acropolis of lindos, ancient, antique, archeology, architecture, classical, clouds, colonnade, column, columns, destination, dodecanese, dorian, doric, europe, excursion, fortress, greece, greek, heritage, historic, history, island, landscape, lindos, monument, old, old lindos, old rhodes, old town, rhodes, ruins, temple, temple of athena, tourism, travel

    Acropolis of Lindos

    25.93 MILES

    A short, steep-stepped footpath climbs the rocky 116m-high headland above the village to reach Lindos’ beautifully preserved Acropolis. First fortified in…

  • Courtyard at the Archaeological Museum of Rhodes.

    Archaeological Museum

    0.72 MILES

    A weathered, sun-kissed stone lion, visible from the street, invites visitors into the magnificent 15th-century Knights' Hospital that holds Rhodes’…

  • The ancient town of Kamiros.

    Ancient Kamiros

    18.59 MILES

    Cradled in a natural hillside amphitheatre 1km up from the sea, the remarkably complete ruins of ancient Kamiros stand 34km southwest of Rhodes Town…

  • JUNE 19, 2017: Visitors at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights in Rhodes. 691741795 aegean, architecture, beautiful, castle, city, destination, dodecanese, editorial, fortress, grand, greece, greek, harbor, island, knight, landmark, mandraki, master, medieval, mediterranean, old, palace, rhodes, sea, summer, tourism, tourist, town, travel

    Knights’ Quarter

    0.65 MILES

    Essentially an occupying army, the Knights of St John transformed the northern segment of the Old Town during the 14th and 15th centuries, to create what…

  • Palace of the Grand Masters, Rhodes Town, Rhodes, Greece

    Palace of the Grand Master

    0.6 MILES

    From the outside, this magnificent castle-like palace looks much as it did when erected by the 14th-century Knights Hospitaller. During the 19th century,…

  • The Street of the Knights - the most famous street in Rhodes old town, Rhodes island, Greece; Shutterstock ID 691512550; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 691512550

    Street of the Knights

    0.67 MILES

    Austere and somewhat forbidding, the Street of the Knights (Ippoton) was home from the 14th century to the Knights Hospitaller who ruled Rhodes. The…

  • Street of the old town with shops in Turkish quarter in Rhodes city.

    Hora

    0.78 MILES

    The Old Town’s central commercial and residential district, south of the Street of the Knights, is known as the Hora. Having acquired its current…

  • Walking in the Valley of Butterflies, Rhodes Island, Greece.

    Valley of the Butterflies

    11.96 MILES

    The so-called Valley of the Butterflies, 7km up from the west coast, and 32km southwest of Rhodes Town, is a major day-trip destination for package…

Nearby Rhodes Town attractions

1. Modern Greek Art Museum

0.05 MILES

The main gallery of the four-part Modern Greek Art Museum, near the New Town’s northern tip, holds paintings, engravings and sculptures by some of Greece…

2. Mosque of Murad Reis

0.19 MILES

The grounds of this graceful mosque hold a Turkish cemetery and the Villa Cleobolus, where Lawrence Durrell lived in the 1940s, writing his book on Rhodes…

3. Rhodes Aquarium

0.24 MILES

Standing splendidly alone at the island’s northernmost tip, the New Town’s modest aquarium is housed in a 1930s’ art deco hydro-biological research…

4. Mosque

0.24 MILES

Quayside mosque, facing Mandraki Harbour.

5. Evangelismos Church

0.29 MILES

It’s well worth taking a look at the interior of this Gothic-style Orthodox church, beside Mandraki Harbour and built under Italian rule; it’s covered…

6. Lighthouse of Agios Nikolaos

0.41 MILES

This landmark French-built lighthouse guards the entrance to Mandraki Harbour, at the spot where some suggest the Colossus of Rhodes once stood. Its beam…

7. Old Town Moat

0.55 MILES

The moat beneath the Old Town ramparts was simply a defensive ditch, never filled with water. Now landscaped as a park, with spacious lawns and lush…

8. D'Amboise Gate

0.57 MILES

Set in the northwestern flank of the citadel walls, and completed in 1512 under the rule of Grand Master Emery d'Amboise, the most impressive approach to…