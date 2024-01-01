This gleaming extension to the New Town’s Modern Greek Art Museum stands immediately behind its parent building. Located on the site of the city’s ancient Hellenistic walls, which are exposed to view beneath the floor, it’s used for temporary exhibitions.
Modern Greek Art Museum – New Wing
Rhodes Town
