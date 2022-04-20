Rhodes Town

Sunset on ancient town square.

Matt Munro

Rhodes Town is really two distinct and very different towns. The Old Town lies within but utterly apart from the New Town, sealed like a medieval time capsule behind a double ring of high walls and a deep moat. Few cities can boast so many layers of architectural history, with ruins and relics of the Classical, Ottoman and Italian eras entangled in a mind-boggling maze of twisting lanes.

  • Courtyard at the Archaeological Museum of Rhodes.

    Archaeological Museum

    Rhodes Town

    A weathered, sun-kissed stone lion, visible from the street, invites visitors into the magnificent 15th-century Knights' Hospital that holds Rhodes’…

  • JUNE 19, 2017: Visitors at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights in Rhodes. 691741795 aegean, architecture, beautiful, castle, city, destination, dodecanese, editorial, fortress, grand, greece, greek, harbor, island, knight, landmark, mandraki, master, medieval, mediterranean, old, palace, rhodes, sea, summer, tourism, tourist, town, travel

    Knights’ Quarter

    Rhodes Town

    Essentially an occupying army, the Knights of St John transformed the northern segment of the Old Town during the 14th and 15th centuries, to create what…

  • Palace of the Grand Masters, Rhodes Town, Rhodes, Greece

    Palace of the Grand Master

    Rhodes Town

    From the outside, this magnificent castle-like palace looks much as it did when erected by the 14th-century Knights Hospitaller. During the 19th century,…

  • Street of the old town with shops in Turkish quarter in Rhodes city.

    Hora

    Rhodes Town

    The Old Town’s central commercial and residential district, south of the Street of the Knights, is known as the Hora. Having acquired its current…

  • Evreon Martyron Square, Jewish Martyrs Square, in Rhodes.

    Jewish Quarter

    Rhodes Town

    The Jewish Quarter, an enclave of narrow lanes in the Old Town’s southeast corner, centres on Plateia Evreon Martyron (Square of the Jewish Martyrs). Now…

  • The Street of the Knights - the most famous street in Rhodes old town, Rhodes island, Greece; Shutterstock ID 691512550; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 691512550

    Street of the Knights

    Rhodes Town

    Austere and somewhat forbidding, the Street of the Knights (Ippoton) was home from the 14th century to the Knights Hospitaller who ruled Rhodes. The…

  • Suleyman Mosque

    Mosque of Süleyman

    Rhodes Town

    Rhodes' Old Town bears many legacies from its Ottoman past. Many churches were converted to mosques during the Turkish era, and even more Muslim houses of…

  • Modern Greek Art Museum

    Modern Greek Art Museum

    Rhodes Town

    The main gallery of the four-part Modern Greek Art Museum, near the New Town’s northern tip, holds paintings, engravings and sculptures by some of Greece…

