Rhodes' Old Town bears many legacies from its Ottoman past. Many churches were converted to mosques during the Turkish era, and even more Muslim houses of worship were built from scratch, although most are now dilapidated. The most important is the pink-domed Mosque of Süleyman, beautifully located at the top of Sokratous. Built in 1522 to commemorate the Ottoman defeat of the knights, it was renovated in 1808, but sadly is not open to visitors.