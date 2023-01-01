Cradled in a natural hillside amphitheatre 1km up from the sea, the remarkably complete ruins of ancient Kamiros stand 34km southwest of Rhodes Town. Founded in the 10th century BC, and mentioned by Homer, Kamiros reached its peak during the 7th century BC, but was devastated by earthquakes in 226 BC and 142 BC. Visitors enjoy a real feeling of walking the streets of an ancient city, complete with baths, temples, private homes and public squares.

Come if possible in the afternoon, when fewer visitors are around. There’s a cafe just inside the site, but it was closed and roped off during our last visit due to ‘tax evasion’.