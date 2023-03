Seven natural springs at this beauty spot, in the hills 4km inland from Kolymbia, feed a river that’s channelled into a narrow tunnel, exactly the size of an adult. Thrill-seeking visitors can walk a few hundred metres in pitch darkness, ankle-deep in fast-flowing water, to reach the shaded lake at the far end.

There’s also a taverna and the House of the Python gift shop, so called because it is indeed home to a colossal live snake.