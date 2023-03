Ancient Ialysos was one of three cities that joined to create the new city of Rhodes in 408 BC. Its flat hilltop site, 12km southwest of Rhodes Town, can be reached by a signposted drive or a demanding but enjoyable 5km hike from nearby Ialysos, but there’s surprisingly little to see. A paved walkway, lined by trees, climbs the final 100m to the Byzantine Monastery of Filerimos that now occupies the summit, alongside the ruins of a small Athena temple.