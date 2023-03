This peaceful little library, founded in 1793, sits in an inviting little garden courtyard opposite the Mosque of Süleyman. Visitors can only enter the anteroom, which displays poor copies of a few manuscripts, but you can peer into the closed library itself beyond, where treasures include over 2000 books in Persian, Arabic and Turkish, plus a couple of handwritten and beautifully illustrated copies of the Koran dating from the 15th and 16th centuries.