The so-called Valley of the Butterflies, 7km up from the west coast, and 32km southwest of Rhodes Town, is a major day-trip destination for package tourists. A narrow wooded cleft in the mountains, threaded with attractive footpaths, it comes alive in summer – typically between around 10 June and 20 September – with colourful butterflies, drawn by the resin exuded by storax trees. That’s by far the best time to visit, though the trails remain busy for most of the year.

You can enter the valley at three separate points, each with its own parking lot on the road above.