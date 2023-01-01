One of Rhodes’ loveliest (and busiest) beaches, Ladiko Beach consists of two back-to-back coves, indenting either side of a small peninsula 3km south of Faliraki and 16km from Rhodes Town. Both parts are covered with sun loungers, rented by adjoining tavernas. The first you come to, the larger of the two, is composed of sand and gravel. The smaller and even prettier bay beyond, consisting of pebbles and also known as Anthony Quinn Beach, is better for swimming.

Quinn, the star of Zorba the Greek, bought the beach from the Greek government in the 1960s, but according to his family the authorities failed to honour the sale.