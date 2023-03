Standing splendidly alone at the island’s northernmost tip, the New Town’s modest aquarium is housed in a 1930s’ art deco hydro-biological research station. A labyrinth of sea-rock tunnels below the visible building hold too-small tanks populated by Aegean species such as lobsters, crabs, octopuses, scorpion fish and the latest invasive threat, lionfish.

There are also models of larger fish, and touch tanks where, at times, visitors can lay hands on rays, starfish and other squirming sea beasts.