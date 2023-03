The moat beneath the Old Town ramparts was simply a defensive ditch, never filled with water. Now landscaped as a park, with spacious lawns and lush flowers, it’s a great place to stroll or picnic. It’s accessible from the gardens near Liberty Gate in the north; at Akandia Gate in the southeast; or via stairways at the gates of St Anthony and St Athanasios. Look out for stacks of stone cannonballs, fired by Ottoman besiegers in 1480 and 1522.