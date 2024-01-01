The busiest entrance to the Old Town, close to the seafront and Mandraki Harbour, Liberty Gate was constructed in the 14th century to serve as a bridge to a medieval shipyard. It was originally fortified by two square towers, destroyed by the Ottoman occupiers in 1910; what you currently see is a modern reconstruction.
Liberty Gate
Rhodes Town
Nearby Rhodes Town attractions
