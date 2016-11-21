Corfu Shore Excursion and City Tour with Balcony of the Gods

Your tour will start with a visit to a 'Koum Kouat’ distillery and how the fruit is turned into famous delicacies from the island (please note: you will not visit the production side of the distillery). Koum Kouat fruit, which grows only in Corfu, is made into one of the island’s most famous product, a liqueur with the same name, along with fruit-preserved sweets. You'll be able to sample some of the delicious wares and purchase some of the produce made from Koum Kouat. Your tour continues by driving towards Palaiokastritsa. This beautiful seaside resort is famed for its fine beaches, olive groves, and crystal clear waters. In the days of Ancient Greece, Corfu marked the final stage of the legendary trip made by the mythological Greek hero, Odysseus, on his journey home to Ithaca. Odysseus is said to have come ashore here to receive hospitality from the king of the Phaeacians. The Kolovri Rock, which lies offshore, is said to be Odysseus’ boat, turned to stone by Poseidon. There you will have some free time where you can trace this scenic coast by local boat and explore some of its magical grottoes. Follow the road to the end of the promontory, where on the summit of the hill is the Monastery of the Virgin Mary. A religious order has occupied this site since the thirteenth century, and the current buildings date from the sixteenth and eighteenth century. Enjoy a visit with your escort before driving up the Bella Vista Hill where you will reach your restaurant stop outside of Lakones village. The restaurant features spectacular views across the bay and is colloquially known as God’s Balcony. Take time to enjoy the views and a taste of Greek Ouzo accompanied with meze. After your visit to the restaurant, you will continue along the mountain ridge, enjoying the views of nearby islands, before descending into the valley continuing your route to Corfu Town. Before reaching Corfu Town you will make a brief photo stop in the charming Kanoni. Its name derives from the original gun placed here in 1810 by the French to disrupt the blockade by the British. From the Belvedere you can enjoy the view of perhaps Corfu’s most photographed spot; the twin islets of Vlachernae and Mouse island. Next, you will pass the archaeological site of Paleopolis before continuing past the gates of the late Georgian Mon Repos Villa, once a residence of the Greek Royal Family and the birthplace of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Following the coastline through Garitsa Bay, you will reach the UNESCO site of the Old Town of Corfu. See and take pictures of the famous Esplanade, second largest public squares in Europe, and the elegant Liston promenade, once the exclusive preserve of local aristocracy. On your brief oriented tour throughout the town, you will also see the Palaio Frourio (Old Fortress), Durrell Gardens, and the Palace of St. Michael and St. George, which once served as the residence of the British High Commissioner.