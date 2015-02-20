Rhodes Old and New Town Combo Segway Tour

Meet your local guide at your chosen time and start with an orientation session to get familiar with your two-wheeled, electric, self-balancing Segway. Once you feel comfortable, you’ll follow your guide through the narrow alleys of the medieval town, one of the few places that survived unscathed through the middle ages and declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1988.First, the tour passes by the Ibrahim pasha mosque, the oldest mosque in Rhodes that still functions to this day and then crosses Juderia, the Jewish quarters to end up at the catholic church of Lady of the Burgo, the biggest latin basilica of the island and an architectural gem that fuses different styles and influences. Next stop is at the hospice of St. Catherine and the tour goes on passing by St. John's Gate (Red gate) and St. Athanassios Gate to reach the mosque of Suleiman. Then the tour visits the Gate Amboise, the most impressive gate of the medieval fortifications & landmark of the medieval town.The next stop of the tour takes place at the Grand Master's Palace or Kastello, the heart of the town's defenses, residence of the Grand Master and administrative centre. Gliding down the picturesque Knight’s Street we end up at the last stop in the medieval town, the Great hospital that today houses the archaeological museum.Following your guide, the tour leaves the medieval town behind, passing through the 15th century Porta Marina (Sea gate), Pierre d’ Aubusson’s symbolic work of art, to reach Mandraki. The tour stops at the Dockyard gate and then heads north, passing by the three picturesque windmills. The tour visits the Tower of St. Nicholas that stands guard to this day at the end of the pier, providing a unique view of Rhodes’ coastline & a perfect photo opportunity. Afterwards, the tour glides towards the western side of the Mandraki harbor passing by the New Market and the repurposed Italian administrative buildings of the Interwar period. Next stops are the iconic couple of deer standing on two pillars, at the entrance of the harbor, a symbol of modern Rhodes and then the orthodox church of the Annunciation of Virgin Mary. After exploring the highlights of Rhodes town and taking advantage of great photo opportunities, you will glide back to Ippokratous square, the heart of the Castellania district, where your tour will come to an end. Throughout the tour, the guide takes care to make regular stops, when necessary or available, so that the guests have the opportunity to take photos, rest etc. Our tours are flexible, so that a group can make more frequent stops, or take a couple of extra minutes at a certain site and then make up for the delay. The tour guide, the segway safety orientation and the helmet are all included in the price. The tour does not enter any archaeological sites or monuments.