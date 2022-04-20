Lindos

With its timeless Acropolis atop a cypress-silvered hill, and sugar-cube houses tumbling towards an aquamarine bay, your first glimpse of the ancient village of Lindos is guaranteed to steal your breath away.

  • Ruins of the ancient temple on the Acropolis of Lindos. 1513583801 acropolis, acropolis of lindos, ancient, antique, archeology, architecture, classical, clouds, colonnade, column, columns, destination, dodecanese, dorian, doric, europe, excursion, fortress, greece, greek, heritage, historic, history, island, landscape, lindos, monument, old, old lindos, old rhodes, old town, rhodes, ruins, temple, temple of athena, tourism, travel

    Acropolis of Lindos

    Lindos

    A short, steep-stepped footpath climbs the rocky 116m-high headland above the village to reach Lindos’ beautifully preserved Acropolis. First fortified in…

  • St Paul's Bay

    St Paul's Bay

    Lindos

    A short walk from the southern end of Lindos village, St Paul’s Bay is an all-but-circular inlet that's only open to the Aegean via a slender gap in the…

  • Pallas Beach

    Pallas Beach

    Lindos

    Tucked just below Lindos village, pocket-sized, taverna-fringed Pallas Beach is reached by a footpath that drops down near the start of the mule trail up…

  • Lindos Main Beach

    Lindos Main Beach

    Lindos

    The larger of Lindos' two superb beaches stretches north along the innermost shoreline of the bay, north of the village. Known logically enough as Main…

